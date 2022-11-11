HOLLYWOOD HILLS—On November 10, at approximately 8 a.m. deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department arrived at the Hillpointe Luxury Apartments at 2330 Cahuenga Boulevard and Odin to serve an eviction notice to a 50-year-old man living in a second-story apartment facing the 101 Freeway.



According to LASD Sgt. Travis Morrow, deputies heard a single gunshot as they neared the building. A suspect barricaded himself in his apartment with multiple guns registered.



Deputies evacuated the apartment and requested assistance from California Highway Patrol, who shut down Cahuenga Boulevard and Freeway 101 in both directions.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qK4KjduinY4

The LASD Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) concluded their tactical response, working several hours to make verbal contact with the suspect to get him to surrender. When SEB deputies gained entry into the apartment, they discovered the suspect died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.



Sheriff’s deputies declared the area safe, allowing tenants to return to their apartments and Freeway 101, and Cahuenga Boulevard were reopened to thru traffic.



Anyone with details on this incident is asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department at 213-229-1700 or to remain anonymous, reach out to Los Angeles County Crimestoppers or dial 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).