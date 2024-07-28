HOLLYWOOD- It was just a few weeks ago that a lot of people tuned into Discovery Channel’s 36th annual Shark Week that took place from July 7 to July 13, 2024. Many viewers got a dose of Shark Wek with the help of this year’s host John Cena, the WWE legend. So what is everyone’s interest in shark movies. Why are people so obsessed? I think because films about sharks can be genuinely terrifying but still realistic, which gives them an added edge of terror. Hollywood and audiences never get tired of the suspense and terror. Movies about vengeful spirits, vampires, werewolves, monsters are all very well received however audiences know very well that they are watching a work of fiction.

They gasp in the theatre but in the back of their mind they know that it’s all someone wearing false teeth and the threat doesn’t exist in the real world. However, sharks aren’t made up. They really exist and are huge beasts roaming in the water with rows of massive teeth and a thirst for flesh. They might not be capable of taking down a helicopter, but they exist and they kill people every year all around the world and injure dozens of others. That makes them extremely scary. We all remember the Steven Spielberg classic Jaws, to predators stalking the Seine in Under Paris, definitely no shortage of shark films. Giant sharks in the Meg, genetically engineered ones in Deep Blue sea, and the sharks high on cocaine in Cocaine Shark.

Who remembers the James Bond film Thunderball, where the villain keeps sharks in his swimming pool? Hollywood has a challenge making sharks look real. The production of Jaws had issues with the malfunctioning mechanical Great Whites-one sunk and they were corroded by the ocean’s salt water. According to published reports, despite the huge success of Jaws, Spielberg has said he “truly regrets the decimation of the shark population because of the book and the film.”

So lets get into the thrill and excitement of shark movies. The suspense and thrilling scenes of people trying to escape from or outsmart these dangerous predators brings excitement. The intense nature of these movies can provide an adrenaline rush and keep audiences on the edge of their seats. Sharks are often portrayed as terrifying creatures in popular culture. Shark movies capitalize on this fear by showcasing these animals as powerful and deadly predators, which can evoke strong emotions in viewers. This gives into fear factor.

Sharks are predators in the ocean, and their presence in movies adds a sense of danger and unpredictability to the storyline. The idea of being hunted by a shark in its natural habitat taps into primal fears and creates a compelling narrative. So this adds to the sense of danger.

Just like the other genres of horror or thriller movies, shark movies allow audiences to escape from their everyday lives and immerse themselves in a thrilling and often fantastical story. The suspense and action in these movies can be a form of entertainment and a way to experience an adrenaline rush. So over the years, shark movies have truly become a subgenre within the horror and thriller categories, with iconic films like “Jaws” setting the standard for what a shark movie can be. This is why the popularity and cultural impact of these shark films have created fascination with sharks in the theatres. Besides the underwater settings in shark movies it provides stunning visuals to captivate audiences which is visually impressive. The cinematography and especially the special effects ads to the appeal of these films.

Rose’s Scoop: Did you know that Donald Trump is a fan of shark films? He was reportedly due to play the US president in a Sharnado film, before becoming the actual president. According to published reports, in January 2015, two years before he was sworn in as president, he had signed on to play that role.