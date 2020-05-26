HOLLYWOOD HILLS­­–Due to the impact of COVID-19, Harvard Preschool and Kindergarten decided to close the school as of Monday June 1, 2020.

“We have been so fortunate to have had several of our teachers continue to run our preschool while our family has taken time to process what life has sent our way. Unfortunately, COVID-19 has also taken a toll on our business,” said Harvard Preschool and Kindergarten in a statement. The loss of the founder Diane Solomon on March 19 and the financial obstacle led to the closure of the school.

“After much deliberation we have decided to close Harvard Preschool and Kindergarten as of June 1, 2020,” said Harvard Preschool and Kindergarten in a statement. The school is currently reaching out to other preschools in the same area to see whether they are open and accepting children.

The school was founded in 1982 by Michael Solomon and Diane Solomon. The missions of the school are to provide a loving and safe environment for children of diverse backgrounds and to encourage children to explore artistic endeavors and to interact in an enriching way.

“It could be unreal. Harvard Preschool and Kindergarten is one of the best that I told parents who were looking for care for their children. I am so sorry to hear that school is going to close down. I do remember when my daughter attended the school; all teachers and staff were so caring. We love Harvard Preschool and Kindergarten School,” said Anne Saya, a parent who left the comment on Facebook.

“Thank you all for helping to raise our girls. The caring staff at Harvard has no parallel and We couldn’t have been more grateful to have been in your world. We send you our love and prayers for strength to persevere. Love to you all!” said Sandra Delery, a parent who left the comment on Facebook.

Harvard Preschool and Kindergarten said they are thankful for the 38 years they’ve had with their staff and Harvard families. For those who have questions or concerns, they can reach out to Miss Lisa at harvardpreschool1@gmail.com.