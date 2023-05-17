HOLLYWOOD HILLS—Hollywood Area Detectives with the Los Angeles Police Department announced they arrested a suspect on May 11 in connection to a shooting incident. The LAPD reported on May 6 around 2:25 a.m., patrol officers responded to a radio call of an ambulance shooting that occurred in an alley near a local restaurant located at the 7800 block of West Sunset Boulevard.

The suspect, later identified as, Verdeges Petrosyan, and a female were engaged in a dispute that turned physical. A male bystander attempted to intervene and was shot by the suspect. Petrosyan and the female entered a vehicle and fled the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital by the Los Angeles Fire Department Rescue Ambulance and is listed in stable condition.

Hollywood Detectives and LAPD Gang and Narcotics /U.S. Marshal Apprehension Task Force investigators were able to identify Petrosyan utilizing Department resources. On May 11, around 2:30 p.m., he was located in the 18400 Block of Valerio Street and taken into custody without incident.

Petrosyan is a resident of Reseda and was booked 245(a)(2) PC–Assault with a Deadly Weapon. He is being held on $1,150,000.00 bail, (Booking No. 6602632).

