HOLLYWOOD—It’s that time of the year to start eating salads. Many people eat salads to lose weight because it helps them feel full and eating salads has less calories. Salads can be made with fruits, vegetables, and healthy fats, which are low on calories and high in fiber and water. If you love salads, you probably love getting creative with them, from mixed green salads to Caesar, the sky’s the limit.

Salads are generally low-starch foods that will help you to regulate your blood sugar better. One of the reasons why salads are considered a healthy choice when you’re aiming to maintain your weight or shed pounds is that they are usually chock-full-of fiber-which is considered to be helpful in aiding weight loss.

If you watched the Oscars on March 2, you witnessed the skinny stars at the Oscars. While the Oscars were highlighting achievements in filmmaking, you couldn’t have noticed the slenderness in Hollywood. We witnessed a parade of slimmed down A-list stars, fueling concerns that Ozempic is driving a return to the size zero trend. While stars like Oprah, 71, have publicly acknowledged a decrease in appetite due to using a semaglutide. Let’s look at the slender stars that graced the 97th Academy Awards red carpet, that made you take a double look. We all saw, Ariana Grande, 31, and Demi Moore, 62, who were both very thin.

Julianne Hough and Selena Gomez also fueled speculation that the entertainment industry is embracing the return of the size zero trend, with many attributing the transformation to weight-loss drugs like Ozempic. Fans as you know took to social media to react to the stars thin appearances, with one fan stating on X, formerly Twitter, “The biggest winner at the Oscars is obviously Ozempic.”

Jaws dropped when Oprah Winfrey and Whoopi Goldberg, 69, took the stage. Whoopi was unrecognizable, a double take from her unhealthy weight, my guess she weighed at one time 300 pounds. Not being mean, just an observance, so with Whoopi it has been reported that she took Mounjaro. Ariana looked so skinny that fans said, she looked unhealthy skinny. She was wearing a light pink Schiaparelli gown with a structured and shimmery, cascading tulle.

Demi Moore, shed reportedly 20 pounds for her role in “The Substance.” The mother of three went on a strict diet and exercise plan, including biking and dance cardio, for the film. During filming, Moore reportedly contracted shingles, which she attributed to the 20-pound loss. It was back in the early 2000s, that the size zero trend previously gained significant prominence. Thin models and celebrities were highly visible in fashion and media at the time, with designers and fashion brands favoring the slender figures.

Mindy Kaling, 45, has spent the past few years transforming her body, a transformation and astonishing weight loss, a far cry from her early days of fame on “The Office.” Two years ago, she appeared at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party looking so slimmed down that she set off Ozempic rumors, which she has not publicly addressed. “Wicked” star Cynthia Erivo, 38, showcased a noticeably slimmer physique.

Oscar winner Kathy Bates also revealed that Ozempic aided her 100-pound weight loss. Over the past seven years, the star dropped a total of 80 pounds after focusing on a healthier lifestyle and lost an additional 20 pounds after using Ozempic. Brooke Shields and Georgina also showed off their slim figures while appearing at the SAG Awards last week.

So many other stars, including Sharon Osbourne, Amy Schumer, Chelsea Handler, Rosie O’ Donnell, Josh Gad and Tracy Morgan, have admitted to trying Ozempic or other weight-loss medications. Unfortunately, when you stop taking Ozempic, you may experience weight gain, increased blood sugar, and changes in appetite. Other effects, include heart problems, like strokes and heart attacks, so it’s basically a long-term use.

Rose’s Scoop: Congratulations to all the winners, both in filmmaking and weight loss!