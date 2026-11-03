HOLLYWOOD- Halloween weekend wasn’t just about costumes, candy and spooky celebrations. For this entertainment columnist, it was an opportunity to step into a world where Hollywood celebrities, legendary musicians, professional wrestlers and devoted fans came together under one roof.The annual Chiller Theatre convention, held at the Dolce by Wyndham in Parsippany, New Jersey, brought an impressive collection of familiar faces to the Garden State. From Hollywood actors to rock legends and sports personalities, there was certainly no shortage of entertainment history.

One of the highlights of my visit was encountering William “Billy” Baldwin, a member of one of Hollywood’s most recognizable families.Baldwin, whose film credits include Backdraft, Flatliners and Sliver, became a familiar leading man during the 1990s. With his unmistakable charm, he established a successful career beyond his famous family name.

His younger brother, Stephen Baldwin, was also among the celebrities appearing at the convention. Stephen is recognized for his roles in The Usual Suspects, Bio-Dome and The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas. Having two members of the Baldwin family at the same event certainly added a touch of Hollywood excitement.

However, one of the funniest moments involved my friend Mike, who seems to know just about everyone in the entertainment industry.At one point, Billy Baldwin jokingly remarked, “Look, Mike has more money than I do!”Now, that’s certainly not something you hear every day from a Hollywood actor!I couldn’t help but laugh. Mike certainly knows how to make an introduction, and throughout the evening, I found myself meeting personalities whose careers have entertained audiences for decades.

Another familiar Hollywood face was Randy Quaid, whose memorable performances have entertained audiences for more than five decades.Quaid is perhaps best remembered by comedy fans for portraying the outrageous Cousin Eddie in National Lampoon’s Vacation and Christmas Vacation. Who could forget his unforgettable character and the hilarious situations that followed?

His impressive career also includes Independence Day, Kingpin and The Last Detail, the latter earning him an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor.With the holiday season approaching, it’s almost impossible not to think of Cousin Eddie and the countless laughs he has provided during annual Christmas movie marathons.

Another memorable encounter was with Nancy Kerrigan, the celebrated American figure skater whose remarkable career captured the attention of millions.

Kerrigan became a household name during the 1990s, particularly following the infamous 1994 attack shortly before the Winter Olympics. Despite the enormous media attention surrounding that period, she went on to capture a silver medal at the Lillehammer Games, adding to her bronze medal from the 1992 Olympics.

Decades later, Kerrigan remains one of the most recognizable names in American figure skating history, with athletic accomplishments that deserve recognition beyond the headlines.

The evening also offered a completely different side of entertainment with Chris Holmes, former guitarist of the heavy metal band W.A.S.P.

For fans of 1980s rock music, W.A.S.P. represented an era filled with outrageous stage performances, rebellious attitudes and unforgettable personalities. Holmes helped establish the band’s distinctive sound and remains associated with one of heavy metal’s most colorful periods.

Adding wrestling excitement was Andrew “The Reinforcer” Anderson, a professional wrestler and actor whose career has included appearances in film and television.

Anderson’s work includes The Wrestler, starring Mickey Rourke, and the television series Gotham. His career illustrates how professional wrestling personalities have expanded their talents beyond the ring.

I also had the pleasure of speaking with his manager, Karen, which added another enjoyable moment to my visit.

While celebrities naturally attract attention, the people working behind the scenes deserve recognition as well. Managers and representatives play an important role in coordinating appearances and maintaining the professional relationships that keep the entertainment industry moving.It was a pleasure talking with Karen, and I appreciated the opportunity to make another personal connection during the evening.

The celebrity lineup also included familiar names such as Denise Richards, Judd Hirsch, Andrew McCarthy and Tia Carrere, bringing together generations of television, film and music enthusiasts. What makes these gatherings particularly interesting is the nostalgia. Whether someone grew up watching classic television, following professional wrestling or listening to 1980s rock music, there is always a familiar face capable of bringing back wonderful memories.After covering entertainment events, concerts, red carpets and celebrity appearances for more than two decades, I have learned that some of the most memorable moments aren’t necessarily the ones planned in advance.Sometimes they’re the unexpected introductions, spontaneous jokes and conversations that make an ordinary evening extraordinary. A special thank-you goes to my friend Mike for introducing me to so many incredible people and making the experience even more entertaining.And Mike, I’ll probably be laughing about Billy Baldwin’s comment for quite some time!

Rose’s Scoop: Following the convention, my Halloween festivities continued with a family celebration, where I enjoyed spending time with my grandchildren.After an evening surrounded by Hollywood personalities, there was something equally wonderful about celebrating the holiday with family.From famous faces to unforgettable conversations and precious family memories, Halloween weekend certainly offered the best of both worlds.Hollywood may be thousands of miles away, but every so often, a little of its magic finds its way to New Jersey.And when it does, you can count on Rose’s Scoop to be there!