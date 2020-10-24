HOLLYWOOD HILLS—A ruptured water main poured water into a residential neighborhood, on Thursday, October 22, engulfing entire city streets, and damaging properties in the process.

The 12-inch water main broke on 2200 N. Cahuenga Blvd., and caused a full road closure between Iris Drive and Whitley Avenue, according to a LADWP spokesperson detailing the matter.

Caltrans and the California Highway Patrol closed the northbound 101 Freeway exit ramp at Highland Avenue, in response to the inundation, the spokesman added. The LAPD spokesman also urged city motorists to find alternate routes due to the closure.

As a result of the flooding, approximately 16 city services were affected, and it would be an estimated 8-10 hours before the issue could be completely resolved, the LADWP indicated.

“We have to shut off the water,” the LADWP said. “The pipes are all located under the street, [and] they have to excavate that portion of the street where the ruptured pipe is,” she continued. “Then, they [will] bring in a replacement pipe.”

CBSLA reported that water levels within the vicinity had built up to a height of nearly two feet, leading to some apartment building and home garages around the area being partially submerged. One home garage door buckled by way of the water pressure.

Within certain sections of the flood zone, the flooding reached such high water levels that approaching vehicles had to either, turn back, or attempt to pass through the quasi-bottomless depths, which extended far down enough to submerge the majority of any car’s headlights, and risk car failure as a consequence.

By 7 a.m., LADWP crews arrived on the scene, and by 7:30 a.m. They successfully shut off the water lines in the area. Officials are working to completely fix the water main.