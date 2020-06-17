HOLLYWOODー After three letters of the “All Black Lives Matter” mural that was painted on Hollywood Blvd. roads were washed off, City official Mitch O’Farrell halted the cleanup and is suggesting a permanent spot for the mural that was created Saturday, June 13.

The mural between Highland and Orange Avenues was set to be removed by city crew after last weekend’s solidarity protests, commemorating all black and LGBTQ+ lives. On Sunday, June 14, at least 50,000 thousand individuals showed up at an organized march to support and call out for justice for those experiencing racial and discriminatory actions around the country. The mural was the starting point of the massive protest held that Sunday.

In light of pride month, the mural was designed for each letter to receive different colors representing the pride flag. Many leaders of “All Black Lives Matter” are also a part of the LGBTQ community, and worked alongside with Trailer Park Group to paint the mural.

After the march, city officials said that the removal of the mural on Hollywood Blvd would be removed and a permanent place would be reserved for it. Removal of three letters on Monday was put to a halt by City Councilman, Mitch O’Farrell. O’Farrell said in a statement:

“We had a once-in-a-generation moment this weekend in Hollywood as tens of thousands gathered for a peaceful demonstration on one of the most recognizable boulevards in America,” O’Farrell said. “We now have a chance to memorialize the movement in a meaningful way. I look forward to working with BLAC (Black LGBTQIA Action Committee) and other community members on this project.”

It is unsure where O’Farrell is planning on moving the mural or if it would be painted on a street. For now the mural will stay on Hollywood momentarily until council members decide what to do. All Black Lives Matter LA group tweeted:

The All Black Lives Matter group had this to say in a statement as well regarding Pride month and the fight for justice for black LGBTQ+ individuals and communities,

“Marsha P. Johnson and Sylvia Rivera bravely started a movement at the Stonewall Inn in 1969. They stood up to systemic racism and bigotry. We must acknowledge and recognize the many tireless years of service and action by Black LGBTQ+ people,” the All Black Lives Matter group continued, “The LGBTQ+ community must extend its support to unite against oppression, police brutality, racism, transphobia, and the many other disparities disproportionately impacting the Black community.”

The statement went on to say:

“We are here to amplify Black Queer voices and come together in solidarity. Endorsed by BLM-LA and the Black Advisory Board, the All Black Lives Matter solidarity march aims to bring the community together to peacefully exercise our First Amendment rights and heal together.”