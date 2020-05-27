WEST HOLLYWOOD—On Tuesday, May 14, actor and model Patrick Schwarzenegger listed his West Hollywood home for $3.349 million.

The “Midnight Sun” star is the son of mega-celebrity Arnold Schwarzenegger and journalist Maria Shriver, and is also a grand-nephew of U.S. President John F. Kennedy.

Schwarzenegger’s 2,198 square foot home-for-sale is within the Melrose Arts District of West Hollywood, and contains 3 en-suite bedrooms as well as an extra bathroom. The entire property, situated at 519 Norwich Dr., spans almost 6,000 square feet.

The modern farmhouse-style home is – according to the listing – “masterfully constructed,” and features “sky-high ceilings, a seamless open floor plan, and perfect indoor/outdoor flow.”

The master suite boasts its own fireplace, along with a massive walk-in closet, a soaking tub in a “spa-like bath,” a television, and automated skylights. Large glass doors surrounding the living area slide open to a custom-built shaded patio, which is complete with a television, a fireplace, and lounge chairs. An in-ground pool is located in the back corner of the house, bordered by tall hedges and sunny lawns.

Schwarzenegger purchased the home in August 2017 for $2.85 million, at a discount from the original list price of $2.995 million. He redecorated most areas of the property.

Rosewood Avenue Elementary School is within 0.4 miles of the house, and Fairfax Senior High School, Whitman Continuation School, and John Burroughs Middle School are all situated nearby too.

Nate Smith of Compass holds the listing. He can be contacted at nate@compass.com or (310) 367-0529.