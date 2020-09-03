BEVERLY HILLS— The Holocaust Musuem Los Angeles will hold a virtual concert via Facebook Live on Sunday, September 13. It will be streamed from the Center for Jewish Culture in Krakow’s historic Kazimierz Jewish Quarter. The event is in partnership with USC Polish Music Center, the Consulate General of the Republic of Poland and the Polish Cultural Institute New York.

Artists Cracow Duo, composed of Jan Kalinowski (cello) and Marek Szlezer (piano), will be featured. The two have toured throughout Europe, Asia, North and South America. They’ve performed at Carnegie Hall in New York City, Palacio de Bellas Artes in Mexico City, Salle Cortot in Paris, St. Martin-in-the-Fields in London and Concertgebouw in Amsterdam.

The duo performs works by rare Polish composers and works by contemporary Polish and foreign composers written especially for them.

The event will include works by Roman Ryterband, who fled Poland in 1939 and settled in Palm Springs, and Jewish French-Polish composer Alexandre Tansman, who fled Europe for Los Angeles in 1941. Additionally, they will perform Jarosław Płonka’s “Elegy” and Aaron Alter’s “Theme and Variations on Lo Lanu Ha-Shem.”

For more information visit: www.holocaustmuseumla.org/event-details/cracow-duo-live-from-krakows-jewish-quarter