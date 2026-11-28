WEST HOLLYWOOD—On Friday, November 27, local Home Depot Stores were among those targeted in robberies that took place in Los Angeles County on what has become referred to as “Black Friday,” the biggest shopping day of the year.

November 27, at approximately 5:20 p.m., several individuals stole multiple items from the Bottega Veneta store located at 8445 Melrose Place before fleeing the scene. This store borders West Hollywood and the Beverly Grove neighborhood.

November 27, at about 7:55 p.m., the Home Depot in Lakewood, California, near Lakewood Center, captured video surveillance footage of approximately eight thieves looting tools and other high-end items, and threatening customers. The thieves reportedly stole all of the sledgehammers in the store.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), one of the burglars sprayed a customer in the face with pepper spray. Reports indicate the thieves got away in several getaway cars.

Beverly Hills Police Department (BHPD) Sgt. Jeff Newman, first told City News Service that four suspects were taken into custody following a call of several vehicles traveling near Beverly Drive with no license plates.

“We’re currently working with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) to see if there is a link between the Home Depot incident and any of the other crimes that have been committed.” —Sgt. Newman, BHPD

According to reports, four suspects were arrested and booked into jail at the Lakewood Sheriff’s Department. Some of the missing items were recovered.

Anyone with more information is encouraged to call the Lakewood Sheriff’s Department at 562-623-3500.

The aforementioned robberies are just some that occurred on Black Friday. Apparently, the thefts began last Sunday, November 22nd, when the Louis Vuitton and Saks Fifth Avenue stores in Beverly Hills suffered smash-and-grab robberies.

On Monday, November 23, cash registers with an estimated $8,500 inside were stolen from CVS in South LA.

On Wednesday, November 25, a flash mob attacked a security guard at Nordstrom Rack in the Westfield Topanga Mall. An estimated $25,000 in merchandise was stolen. More robberies occurred on the same day in the Beverly Center.

Governor Gavin Newsom is under scrutiny over his message on his webpage promising to crack down on smash-and-grab robberies.

On November 28, just hours after these major thefts occurred, Newsome issued a lengthy statement on why it is important to shop local.