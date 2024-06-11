SANTA MONICA—The city of Santa Monica will be hosting a Home Electrification event on Monday, June 17. The event will educate the public on ways to create safe and healthy properties by switching gas appliances with electric options.

The free two-hour workshop will cover everything you need to know about building electrification. Topics include:

-Electric appliances (heat pump water heaters, induction cooktops)

-Electricity cost impacts and more!

-Lower chance of fire, lower carbon emissions, renewable energy sources with Clean Power Alliance.

The event will run from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and will be hosted by the city of Santa Monica, QuitCarbon, and green-building expert Robert Fortunato. The workshop is for homeowners, architects, engineers, property managers, city staff and everyone else interested in electrifying their homes. Free registration is required.

To register visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/…/a-practical-guide-to-home.