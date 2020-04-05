SHERMAN OAKS- A large one story home erupted in flames on April 4 in the city of Sherman Oaks.

The single story family home caught on fire and was reported at 3:41 P.M. located at 3900 N Longridge Avenue.

Firefighters were able to arrive on scene and with 26 firefighters the fire, located on the roof of the home, was extinguished in 16 minutes. This quick response from LAFD kept the flames from spreading down into the living area. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.