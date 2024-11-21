SANTA MONICA—On November 21, the Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) reported a fatal traffic collision involving one automobile and a bicyclist that occurred on Sunday, November 17, at approximately 12:30 a.m. in the 1800 block of Lincoln Boulevard.



The following came directly from the SMPD press release, “A bicyclist was traveling southbound on Lincoln Boulevard when he was struck by a vehicle and subsequently struck again by a second vehicle. Both drivers remained at the scene and are cooperating with the investigation. Neither driver showed signs of impairment.



The victim was a 41-year-old male, that is believed to be homeless. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.



This incident remains under investigation. Those who may have more information on this incident are encouraged to contact the investigating officer, Lantz Lewis, or the SMPD Watch Commander at 310-458-8427.



