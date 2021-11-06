PACIFIC PALISADES—The Los Angeles Police arrested a displaced person for squatting in a guest house on Friday, November 5, 2021.

According to reports from LAPD, the incident occurred on October 22 at approximately 7:50 a.m. on the 200 block of Entrada Drive.

When Police arrived on the scene, they were informed by the homeowner that the defendant was squatting in the guest’s home of the residence.

During the initial investigation with the suspect, the homeless man informed police authorities that he was renting the house while the homeowner was away.

The suspect was apprehended and arrested for burglary.