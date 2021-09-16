BRENTWOOD—A homeless man was taken into custody by deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department for allegedly stabbing another homeless man to death after trying to stop a domestic assault between the suspect and his girlfriend on Wednesday, September 15. The incident transpired at a homeless encampment located in the 11600 blocks of San Vicente near the West Los Angeles Veterans Affairs Medical Center around 6:40 a.m.

According to the LASD, when authorities arrived on the scene they found the victim, and discovered he suffered at least one stab wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. The name of the victim has not yet been disclosed to the public.

There were no reports of any additional injuries. The suspect was transported to a hospital for a medical assessment before he was booked into custody by the LASD. Authorities did not report any weapon at the scene of the crime.

The name of the suspect has not been disclosed to the public.