MELROSE- On Wednesday, August 11, at approximately 12:29 p.m., Officers with the Los Angeles County Police Department (LAPD) responded to a call of shooting at Melrose Avenue and Genesee Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers discovered an adult male victim suffering from a gunshot wound and rendered aid.

Los Angeles County Fire Department (LAFD) paramedics transported the victim to a local area hospital where he succumbed to his injury. The name of the victim is being withheld unit the family is notified.

Officers later discovered that there was a dispute between a group of females and males at a shoe raffle in front of a store located in the 7700 block of Melrose Avenue. During the dispute, the victim arrived at the location and was shot by the suspect, who is described as a Hispanic male. The suspect then fled from the location northbound on Genesee Avenue in a dark sedan.

Anyone with information regarding this matter can contact Homicide investigators at (213) 382-9470. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.