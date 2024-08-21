LOS ANGELES—On Monday, August 19, the Los Angeles Police Department South Bureau Homicide detectives reported they are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect responsible for the death of, Chong Yun, 44.

The LAPD reported on August 5, around 1:36 p.m., Southeast Division patrol officers responded to a radio call for an “Ambulance Man Down” at the 8800 block of South Hoover Street near a Recreation Center.

Officers located the victim, observed injuries to his head and face, and requested an ambulance. Paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded and attempted to render aid, but Yon was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Yun is a resident of Los Angeles. No suspect description is available at this time and the motive for the assault remains under investigation.

Anyone with additional details is asked to contact South Bureau Homicide Division detectives at (323) 786-5100. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.