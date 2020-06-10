PASO ROBLES — A dead body has been found near an Amtrak station in Paso Robles during a search for a gunman who fired on police early morning on Wednesday, June 10.

The body was found near the Paso Robles Amtrak station on 8th and Pine Street. The Sheriff’s Coroner’s Investigators determined the adult male victim’s death was a homicide, as stated in a press release. The victim was shot in the head at close proximity around 7 a.m. and is believed to be in his late 40’s, as a press release states.

At 6 a.m. both the SLO County Sheriff and the Paso Robles Police Department issued shelter in place warnings on Twitter stating there was an active shooter in the Paso Robles downtown area.

Urgent: Active Shooter in downtown Paso Robles.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone in the Paso Robles downtown area to shelter in place at this time. This is an active situation. — SLO County Sheriff (@SLOSheriff) June 10, 2020

The incident began around 3:30 to 3:45 a.m., when according to San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office an unknown shooter began firing at the Paso Robles Police Station.

SLO County Sheriff Spokesperson Tony Cippola said CHP, the Sheriff’s Office and Paso Robles Police responded to the scene and engaged the suspect.

The unknown assailant shot and wounded a deputy and as reported by the San Luis Obispo Tribune, shot at and hit a CHP patrol vehicle. The armed assailant is reported to be a male in his 20’s or 30’s.

The Sheriff’s Office reported the deputy is in serious but stable condition after being airlifted to a trauma center.

The PRPD announced that as of 4 a.m. shooting had stopped and that both SWAT and SED were performing a systematic search. Residents were warned to stay out of the area.

In this search for the gunman who fired upon police was when the unknown body was found near the Amtrak Station.

The Sheriff’s Office has issued a press release regarding a homicide which is believed to be related to today’s shooting incident. https://t.co/5GweMEIP2W — SLO County Sheriff (@SLOSheriff) June 10, 2020

The PRPD is currently investigating the homicide while the SLO Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting occurring at 4 a.m.

The Sheriff’s Office asks for anyone with information to please contact the Paso Robles Police Department.

The search for the unknown shooter is still ongoing.