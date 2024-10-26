HOLLYWOOD—Who would have guessed that Hope Logan would be in this predicament on “The Bold and the Beautiful.” Yes, first it was Liam, then Thomas, then Finn and now Carter. Yes, out of nowhere it seems that Hope has the hots for Carter, which I’m sorry, it just feels like bad writing for me. They have shared a few steamy kisses, but here comes a twist and his name is: Liam Spencer.

Yes, after a conversation with his brother Will, Liam has had his eyes opened to the fact that he wants his wife back. Yes, Liam you should be fighting for you wife, because you tossed her away after she kissed Thomas. I can understand Liam’s frustration there because this is a guy who tried countless times to destroy your marriage to Hope. Making the situation worse is that he played a vital role in Beth being presumed dead, while he allowed his sister Steffy to raise Liam and Hope’s child for close to a year.

I do like that the writers are pushing Liam and Hope back together. They belong together; Hope and Liam are soulmates, like Brooke and Ridge. The duo commiserated over their past, just as Beth seemed to be hopeful that her parents may reignite. Carter is caught in a tough spot. He seems to ALWAYS be attracted to a woman who is tied to another man. Look at the history, Rick, Quinn, Katie, Zoe and now Hope. It would be nice to see Carter have a love interest that has eyes just for him and no one else.

Is the chemistry between Hope and Carter there? There is more sizzle than actual chemistry because it came out of nowhere. Not to mention, you have Carter being such a staunch supporter for Hope for the Future, after pretty much siding with Ridge and Steffy in recent weeks that the fashion line was on its last leg. It gets complicated with Carter’s move to bring Ivy Forrester back to the LA staple grounds.

Yes, Ivy who appeared super brief, months ago, looks like she might actually stay in Los Angeles this time as part of Carter’s move to get Steffy to ensure that the Hope for the Future fashion line continues. That definitely creates a ripple if Hope refuses to give Liam another chance, he might move on to Ivy.

If anything, this is just going to conflict Hope more who feels like she owes Carter, even though Liam just placed a kiss on his ex-wife and has vowed to Will and Bill that he is going to fight for the woman he loves. Good, because this means we don’t have to worry about seeing him pine after Steffy who is with Finn. Sorry, I have to say it, Steffy and Finn are boring as hell as a couple, but if he keeps the audience from another Steffy and Liam rekindling I’m all for it.

With that said, Bill Spencer, what ae the writers planning to do with him? I mean Katie doesn’t want to give him another shot, and it seems like Poppy is out the picture. I don’t want to see another Bill and Brooke rekindling. Why? There is tension between Brooke and Ridge with Taylor’s secret coming out. Yes, Brooke was jealous, even if she won’t admit it.

Ridge is like Liam, torn between two women and constantly straddling the line on who to pick. Make a choice Ridge, you can support your ex-wife and the mother of your kids, but your one true love is right there, ‘Broken Heart Syndrome’ my butt. Taylor wants Ridge, it is just a question of when she will make the move to show him. I will admit it was nice to see Sheila and Deacon back in the picture, but is there a narrative being cooked up for them as November Sweeps comes around?