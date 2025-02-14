UNITED STATES—How often do you host events at your home? Like most Americans you may not do it all the time, but when you host something it can really burn you out. How would one know? I just hosted a Super Bowl party and damn was it a lot of planning and work. The decision was made about a week before the big NFL game and I almost wish I hadn’t offered to host.

Why? There is too much work that comes with hosting any event. This also goes for holidays as well. With the Super Bowl it involved getting the home in tip top shape. I still have no idea, why we as Americans go above and beyond to try to clean up our homes when we entertain people. Yes, you can clean the home, but you don’t have to purchase brand new this and brand new that, and for what?

Half of the people coming to your home don’t give a damn, they truly don’t. Now of course you don’t want a filthy kitchen, bathroom or other rooms in your home; you want things to look decent. This past weekend, just felt like we went a bit overboard trying to ensure the house was tidy and sparkling. So much to the point by the time the game came on, all I wanted to do was sleep and sleep for a long time.

That was just the cleaning portion of the house, I didn’t get into ensuring the TVs worked properly, and preparation of food. That was perhaps the worst. We had creole gumbo and we had massive pots of it. At first, I couldn’t believe it and told myself there is going to be so much of this left over. Nope. Everyone wanted to take a plate home and I was happy to hear that, but at the same time, you don’t want a ton of cooks in the kitchen when you are trying to clean up.

Yes, the party is over and now it’s time to get your home back in order. Which means things are hectic. You have all the trash you have to toss out, you have crumbs and floors that are dirty and worse of all you have food and the kitchen that has to be clean. It was like the game ended at 10 p.m. and everyone was gone by 10:15 p.m. However, not many people helped clean the house. Like 1-2 people stayed behind helping to clean dishes, dry them and put things away, everyone else got their doggie bags and were out the door.

That can sometimes be the very frustrating aspect of hosting; not getting help from the people who just show up, eat and leave and trust you always have people who pop up unannounced or without notice. You know if you’re going to stop by, you better be bringing something or at least pitch in to clean if you can. It is not always fair for the host to do it all. However, the Super Bowl festivities were fun.

It was a lesson learned: it will not happen in 2026. Someone else can take the helm of hosting duties because being exhausted from cleaning, prepping and the aftermath is enough to feel like you worked an entire week of work, but it has only been 1-2 days at best.

Written By Davy Jones