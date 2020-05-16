WASHINGTON—Friday, May 15, The House of Representatives, which is the lower ranked house of the United States Congress, passed the ‘Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions Act’’ also known as the “HEROES Act.”

The House of Representatives held the 116th legislative calendar meeting and conversed over the 1,815 page bill that was proposed as, “Making emergency supplemental appropriations for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2020, and for other purposes.”

The HEROES Act is a potential solution for Americans to recover from the effects of the global pandemic. It would provide another round of stimulus checks to millions of eligible Americans that go up to $6,000 per household, an increase in unemployment benefits being $600 weekly until January of 2021, forgiving student loan debt and protecting student borrowers through September of 2021, renters and mortgage aid for eligible home renters and owners, providing medical equipment for first responders and essential workers along with many other provisions.

The bill was approved with a close vote coming in at, 208 to 199 as some Democrats did not support the bill that traditionally would. In April, millions of qualified Americans received a $1200 stimulus check under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security also known as the CARES Act. Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi is pushing for the second round of funding. President Donald Trump has not promised approval. The Senate, consisting of majority republicans, will make the final decision. President Trump called the bill, “DOA, dead on arrival.”