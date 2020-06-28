WASHINGTON D.C. ⁠— On Friday, June 26, the U.S. House of representatives passed a bill which would grant Washington D.C. statehood.

The bill was passed with in a 232-180 vote. This is the first time either the Senate or House passed a bill to grant D.C. statehood. It would become the 51st state of America. However, the Senate would also have to pass the bill in question.

The proposal came from House democrat and D.C. delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton. Of the final vote tally, all democrats in the house voted for the bill except Minnesota Representative Colin Peterson.

Currently, Washington D.C. does not hold a vote in either the Senate or House chambers. The area does have a non-voting representative who attends proceedings. Achieving statehood would mean a vote will be granted to Washington D.C.

The White House put out a statement the previous week stating that it does not support D.C.’s statehood. In addition, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has previously expressed opposition against the notion.

In June of 2019, he told Laura Ingraham on Fox News that the push for D.C.’s statehood is akin to “full-bore socialism.” He added that as long as he remains Senate majority leader, “none of that stuff is going anywhere.”

This is not the first time a D.C. statehood bill is brought to debate. The House entertained a vote before in 1993. That bill ultimately failed 277 to 153.