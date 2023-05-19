HOLLYWOOD HILLS—On the early hours on Monday, May 15 a home on North Kings Road was robbed while a house party was being held. Footage shows three women entering the home through the front door just before 3 a.m. and leaving around 20 minutes later.

Jewellery, wallets, glasses and clothing were among the items taken.

A guest of the home also had a watch taken from her wrist while sleeping in a upstairs bedroom.

“I didn’t see them, I was in the back. They went straight up the stairs, into the bedrooms,” the owner of the home told FoxLa.

The three women were recognised by a bystander at a restaurant on the Sunset Strip two days after the theft. Two of the three women were detained while one remains at large.

Some of the items taken from the home were recovered following the arrest including the wallet of the owner of the home and glasses. Clothing and jewellery remain missing from the home.

Following their arrest it was discovered that the women also had an unspecified large quantity of cash on their person.