MALIBU—Residents will be able to drop off old paint, motor oil, household chemicals, batteries and electronics to be safely and properly disposed of at the upcoming Household Hazardous and Electronic Waste Collection Saturday, June 17, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the upper parking lot of Malibu City Hall.

The city of Malibu reported on its website that it is important to properly dispose of certain types of household hazardous waste (HHW) and electronic waste. All containers must be clearly labeled to identify the contents. Maximum amount of paint/motor oil accepted is 15 gallons or 125 pounds per trip.

Accepted materials list:

-Paint (water-based only)

-Used motor oil

-Anti-freeze

-Automotive and household batteries

-Compact fluorescent bulbs (unbroken)

-Electronics

City schedules its events on the third Saturday in February, April, June, August, and October. If it rains, the event will be cancelled.

Visit www.888CleanLA.com for information about LA County’s HHW events. For information about all of Malibu’s recycling and environmental events, visit the Enviro Calendar.