WOODLAND HILLS—Housing advocates sued the City of Los Angeles on Monday over its decision to block a 398-home project at the Woodland Hills Country Club, just days after a mountain lion was caught on camera walking beside the golf course. The lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court, challenges the city’s finding that the course is mountain lion habitat. Attorneys from Yes In My Back Yard Law, Californians for Homeownership, and the California Housing Defense Fund are asking the court to overturn the city’s Aug. 20 determination and require approval of the project under AB 2011.

That habitat question is now at the center of the case. On Friday night, Ring cameras recorded an uncollared mountain lion walking on Gaona Street alongside the golf course, according to the Santa Monica Mountains Conservancy. Conservancy Executive Director Joseph Edmiston said the sighting highlights the value of local habitat and shows the animals are running out of space. Zachary Pitts, L.A. director of YIMBY Action, disagreed, telling MyNewsLA that “a golf course is obviously not a mountain lion habitat.”

In August, the Los Angeles City Planning Department determined the golf course qualifies as wildlife habitat for mountain lions, blocking developer Arrimus Capital from using AB 2011’s streamlined approval process. The decision came after neighbors, biological experts, and the Conservancy submitted extensive documentation. The developer’s biologist, Matt South, disputed the finding in a July 17 report. The City Council later voted 11-1 to block the application.

The city could now face steep penalties. Under AB 712, which took effect Jan. 1, courts can impose higher fines on cities that were warned in advance about violating state housing law. On Oct. 28, the California Department of Housing and Community Development sent the city a letter warning that its reasoning appeared to stretch the law beyond what AB 2011 allows, and gave it until Nov. 25 to respond. An attorney for the project has previously warned the city could face at least $19.9 million in fines.

Los Angeles City Councilmember Bob Blumenfield has said the project has not been killed. In an opinion piece published in the Orange County Register on Oct. 4, he said it remains eligible for the city’s normal review process, which includes fire safety and evacuation routes. The site sits in a very high fire hazard severity zone near the burn areas of the Palisades and Woolsey fires. He has also argued the site does not qualify as transit-oriented development, since it sits nearly a mile from the closest bus stop.