UNITED STATES—On the topic of allergies, several factors come into play. Each one may not necessarily have the same impact on the patient. Besides this, allergic reactions can be traced to a wide range of stimulants, from household items, pollen, dust, and molds, to certain food and drink. And this is us being conservative with the enumeration.

For averting allergy cases, you may need to make changes such as re-allocating furniture or other household adjustments. Without awareness of really efficient methods you may face allergy at any time. After purchasing medicines at the pharmacy, you may wonder how to change this everlasting allergy circle.

And for this reason, we’ve spoken to experts and have compared data about what you and your family should do to prepare yourselves for the onslaught of allergies. Better yet, it is to learn about how you can be proactive in preventing them.

Tips On How To Prevent Allergies (And Allergens)

1. Weekly Sheet-Washing: Beware, The Approaching Dust Mites

With measurements between 250 to 305 microns, dust mites are not visible to the naked eye. Add to that how their bodies are translucent (though this doesn’t matter greatly as their size alone is what prevents you and me from seeing them).

Their presence isn’t exactly what triggers allergic reactions. The inhalation of their microscopic waste products is. Yikes! To avoid the proliferation of dust mites in rooms, you’d better regularly clean and wash bedding (once a week or every two weeks) at a high temperature. Hanging them under the sun every now and then will work wonders in getting rid of dust mites, too.

Try replacing your old sheets with hypoallergenic, antimicrobial bedding as an additional safeguard against these allergy-causing pests.

2. Bye-Bye Indoor Plants

You may have a green thumb and have a liking for indoor greenery. Still, they may be among the contributors to your body’s allergic reactions. This is especially true of flowering plants, grasses, ferns, etc.

Airborne pollen from flowering plants, spores from ferns, and pollen grains from grasses are stimulants for mild to severe allergic reactions. In some cases, even anaphylaxis takes place (anaphylactic shock, sudden difficulty in breathing, inflammation of body parts, etc.)

The best thing to do is to completely avoid housing indoor plants. At least, for now. And until your physician can recommend a good anti-allergy medication/treatment against the same.

Extra Tip:

Regarding hay fever-related allergies, abstain from going outside when the pollen count is off the charts. When you do (due to necessity), cover your eyes with sunglasses and wear a medical-grade mask.

3. Pets Need TLC AND Regular Bathing, Too

As much as you love your pets, you and the family may want to limit their roaming around the house to a particular space. Such a space should preferably be without bedding and carpets (so you should say “no” to your pets sleeping next to you in your bedroom).

Their fur, dried skin cells, and flakes (or even dried urine) may be the sources of your body’s allergic reactions. Aside from designating a pet area for them (the lawn is all theirs to run around on, by the way), bathe them regularly. Once every 3 to 4 weeks is the hit number, depending on their fur type and length.

4. HEPA Vacuum Cleaner

Cleanliness is the general rule of thumb we’re pointing out here. That, supplemented by the utilization of a HEPA vacuum cleaner, is a good choice. Having a routine for regularly cleaning rooms isn’t merely hygienic. It can help avoid some or all of the allergens mentioned in the numbers above.

A high-efficiency particulate absorbing filter has the capacity to trap micro-sized airbornes that regular vacuums aren’t able to.

5. Better Ventilation

The positive impacts of better ventilation span the hampering of the accumulation and movement of allergens in enclosed spaces. That being said, it’s not a risk-free to-do. Opening windows may not be the best option during occurrences such as “hay season”. But in most cases, checking your home’s ventilation system is an effective and practical solution.