UNITED STATES—If you were hurt in a car accident and are looking for an insurance settlement, the insurance company will likely try to make you an offer that is less than what you expect or deserve. Claims adjusters will start negotiations by making a low offer, hoping you’ll accept the money and not “hassle” them any further.

If you need the money to repair or replace your vehicle, pay your medical bills, and make up for wages you’ve lost while out of work, you may be tempted to accept the offer even if it’s lower than what you’re entitled to. The truth the insurance company doesn’t want you to know is, you don’t have to settle for the insurance company’s initial settlement offer.

You can reject the offer and submit a counteroffer for the payment that will actually meet your needs. However, you have to wait until the initial offer is made so you can reject and counter it. It’s best to work with a personal injury lawyer to handle your case and negotiate the correct settlement for you.

What You Should Expect

After you’ve been injured in a car wreck, you can likely rely on insurance to take care of all or part of your medical bills, as well as additional losses. You can file your claim under an insurance policy you hold like homeowners, health, or auto insurance. Or, you may want to file the claim through the at-fault driver’s liability insurance.

A claims adjuster will follow up with you to investigate your automobile accident. During the investigation, the adjuster will review your medical records, obtain cost estimates for repairing your car and look over the police accident report. The claims adjuster may also interview you to get your account of the accident.

What Type of Compensation Should You Receive?

According to the laws in some states, you can seek settlement funds for losses classified as “special damages” or “general damages.”

Special damages are:

Current and future medical costs, i.e. ambulatory care, hospital stays, and rehabilitation

Property damage, which is the cost to replace or repair your vehicle

Lost wages due to disability or injury recovery

Expenses you’ve paid out of pocket, like towing your car, purchasing prescription medicine, traveling to the doctor’s office, or renting a wheelchair

General damages include:

Physical pain and suffering

Emotional distress

Drastic lifestyle changes, i.e. inability to participate in sports or recreational activities

Loss of consortium

Your insurance settlement should cover the cost of these losses up to your insurance coverage limit.

Questioning Your Settlement Offer

The compensation offered by your insurance company may be lower than what you anticipated if your claims adjuster states that the amount you’re requested is more than the cost of your damages. The adjuster may also assert that you were partly at fault for the accident, which can lead to a lower settlement offer.

If you counter your settlement amount, the claims adjustor may also try to assert “settlement authority,” which is a limit on how much money the adjuster’s supervisor will permit in an offer. The amount of compensation you’re offered will be at or around the amount based on the settlement authority.

Remember that “settlement authorities” are just tactics for negotiation. If an insurance adjuster brings this up, they are simply trying to persuade you to accept the offer. This method is used to make you feel like you have to take what is offered even if the amount is not fair.

It is advised to speak to a lawyer before filing a claim, as insurance companies usually want to reduce the amount of money they have to pay you as much as possible. If you have an attorney fighting for you, insurance companies are less likely to use tactics to get you to accept a lower settlement offer. Be sure to schedule a consultation with the attorneys you’re considering before deciding who will represent you in your insurance settlement case.