UNITED STATES—Choosing the perfect name for your business can feel like an impossible task. Your business name is the first impression potential customers will have of your company and brand, and it’s something that needs to resonate with them while standing out in a competitive market. A business name must be memorable, relevant, and flexible enough to grow with your company. But where do you even begin? Let’s look at some of the most practical ways to make this big decision so you can come up with a name that embodies your company’s vision and goals.

Start With Brainstorming the Perfect Business Name

The first step to finding the perfect business name is a good old-fashioned brainstorming session. Grab a notebook or open a document, and start writing down any words, phrases, or ideas that relate to your business. This process should be free-flowing and unfiltered at the start—no idea is too big or too small.

Think about your brand’s mission, the values you want to represent, and the type of business you’re building. Are you going to have an in-person business, or are you starting a dropshipping or other online business? Are you going for something quirky, professional, or abstract? What words come to mind when you imagine your business thriving in its industry? You can also draw inspiration from your products, services, target audience, or even the emotions you want your brand to evoke.

After you’ve compiled a list of potential words and concepts, start narrowing it down by focusing on the ones that resonate the most. Consider mixing and matching words to create something unique or memorable. At this stage, don’t worry too much about finding the “perfect” name—just focus on developing a solid list of contenders.

Checking Domain Availability is Important

Once you have a list of potential names, the next step is checking to see if the corresponding domain names are available. Nowadays, your website will likely be one of the first places customers interact with your brand, so securing a good domain name is crucial. Imagine coming up with a great business name, only to find that the corresponding domain is already taken—or worse, being used by a competitor. This is where a bulk domain name checker comes in handy.

With one of these domain name checkers you can quickly see which domains are available for your top business name choices. Ideally, you want a domain name that matches your business name exactly, but sometimes that’s not possible. If your desired name isn’t available, you can consider alternatives like using abbreviations, adding location-based words, or trying different domain extensions.

Keep the Future in Mind When Naming Your Business

It’s easy to get caught up in what your business does today, but what about five or ten years from now? One common mistake business owners make is choosing a name that’s too specific to their current products or services. While it might seem like a good idea to have a highly descriptive name, it can limit your growth down the line if you decide to expand your offerings or pivot your business.

When deciding on a name, think about where your business might go in the future. What new products or services do you want to add? Will you expand into different markets? A name that’s too niche or industry-specific might pigeonhole you, making it harder to evolve your brand. A good business name should give you the flexibility to grow while still being relevant to your core values.

Make Sure Your Business Name Stands Out

Your business name needs to grab attention in a sea of competitors. It’s not enough for the name to be functional—it also has to be memorable. One way to ensure your business name stands out is by checking the competitive landscape. What are the names of similar businesses in your industry? By studying the different names of your competitors, you can avoid choosing something too similar or generic.

Think about how your name will sound in conversation. Is it easy to pronounce and spell? Will it stick in people’s minds after they hear it? Often, shorter names or names with a unique twist are easier for customers to remember. A clever play on words, a combination of unexpected elements, or a name with a subtle double meaning can help your business stand out.

Feedback is Important in the Naming Process

Once you’ve narrowed your list down to a few top contenders, it’s time to gather feedback. Ask friends, family, and trusted colleagues for their honest opinions on your business name ideas. Sometimes, a name that sounds great to you might not have the same effect on others, and outside perspectives can be invaluable in pointing out things you might have missed.