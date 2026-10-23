Once a mechanics lien is recorded against a Los Angeles County property, the county’s Department of Consumer and Business Affairs warns, it can hurt the title, block a sale, borrowing or refinancing, and in the worst case lead to a forced sale of the home. The way out depends on why the lien is invalid, and the first clues are in the recorded document and on a calendar.

Pull the recorded lien before answering anyone

A letter from a contractor or supplier is not the lien. The lien is the claim recorded with the county recorder where the property sits, which for the City of LA, Beverly Hills, Malibu and the rest of the county means the Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk. Request a copy of what was recorded and write down the recording date, because the 90-day enforcement clock runs from it

Then read the claim against what California requires it to contain: the amount demanded, the owner’s name, a description of the work, the claimant’s employer or direct contractor, a way to identify the site, the claimant’s address, a mandatory statement and a proof of service affidavit.

The Contractors State License Board adds that owners should check whether they received the lien and the notice of mechanics lien, and whether the proof of service affidavit was recorded. A missing piece is a reason to challenge the lien, though not proof that a judge will agree.

Licensing is the other early check. The board’s minor-work exemption covers only jobs under $1,000 in combined labor, materials and other costs, and only when no building permit is required, no employees are used and a larger project is not split into smaller pieces.

A contractor performing work that requires a license should hold one, so if the claim comes from a contractor, compare the license number on it with the board’s records. In the fire areas the point is concrete: the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced charges against six unlicensed contractors in July 2026 over bids for work in the Palisades zone. The charges are allegations.

Count 90 days from the recording date

Here is a hypothetical timeline, not a real case. A lien is recorded on Wednesday, March 4, 2026, and the owner and claimant never agreed to extend credit, so no extension notice exists. Ninety days from that date lands on Tuesday, June 2, 2026. If the owner checks the Superior Court’s civil records in mid-June and finds no suit against the property, the window has probably closed, though a records search alone does not settle it.

ConsumerShield, an online legal information platform, explains the deadline for enforcing a California mechanics lien in its California guide that the “claimant must commence an action within 90 days after recording”, and a lien that is not enforced in that time expires.

The rule has an exception. Under Civil Code section 8460, if the owner and claimant agree to extend credit and a notice of that agreement is recorded, the deadline moves to 90 days after the credit period ends, and in no case later than one year after the work was completed. So before relying on June 2, ask the recorder whether any such notice was recorded against the property.

Send one written demand before going to court

The cheapest step is a letter. The CSLB homeowner guide suggests certified mail to the claimant that lists each defect and asks for removal, and the county’s guide describes the same voluntary release, with the reason stated plainly: the lien is invalid, or the debt has been paid in full.

That one letter can also be the statutory demand. Civil Code section 8482 requires the owner to demand that the claimant execute and record a release, to state the grounds for the demand, to follow the notice rules that begin at section 8100, and to wait at least 10 days before filing a petition. If the first letter does all of that, a second letter adds nothing. Keep the proof of mailing and note the date.

Petition the Los Angeles Superior Court for a release order

Under Civil Code section 8480, an owner can ask the court for an order releasing the property when the claimant did not start an action to enforce the lien within the time set by section 8460. That is the route for a missed enforcement deadline. A lien that was enforced on time, or that is challenged for other defects, calls for a different conversation with an attorney.

The petition can be joined only with a pending enforcement action, not with other claims. A quiet title action, which asks a court to confirm who holds clear title, and any claim for damages are separate proceedings with their own requirements. A lien that stays in place after a demand does not by itself mean damages are owed.

On fees, section 8488 says the prevailing party in a release petition is entitled to reasonable attorney’s fees, so the outcome can cut either way. A petition takes time, and a closing date does not wait. The county’s guide describes an optional release bond that clears title while the dispute is pending, which is worth raising with a California attorney if a sale or refinance is already scheduled.

Confirm the record is clean

A release only helps once it shows up in the county’s records. After a voluntary release or a court order, ask who is recording it, then request a fresh copy of the title documents or an updated title report and look for the lien. Do this before the next lender or buyer does, and keep the release, the order and the proof of mailing together with the closing papers.