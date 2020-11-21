UNITED STATES—More people are taking CBD products to help alleviate arthritis pain. While there is yet to be reliable research on how CBD helps with joint pain, those who find relief using CBD swear by it. There remains to be seen recommendations for how much to take as a prescribed dosage. What is known is that CBD binds with the endocannabinoid (ECB) receptors in the body that appear to be mated to compounds found in both CBD and THC, the two most common cannabinoids found in cannabis products.

How Long Does it Take for CBD Oil to Work for Joint Pain?

There are a variety of CBD products on the market. Some are taken orally, some inhaled and some may be rubbed directly on the skin. Since the ECB system covers the body extensively, there are a number of conditions that impact the effectiveness of CBD including:

Weight

Age

Cause of pain

Choice and quality of CBD products

Sublingual, or under the tongue, and vaping, or inhaling the vapors, are the two methods that people have found gives relief as soon as 15 to 45 minutes of taking it. Still, others use a cream to apply CBD directly to the skin where they are feeling pain as there are ECB receptors in the skin.

Learning What Dosage Works for You May Take Some Patience

While there is a general recommendation with applications such as the dropper full, or a single edible gummy, or vaping, you will need to see how you respond individually.

Assuming your choice of CBD product has a proper amount of the compound, you can start with a low dose and gauge your response. If you are not experiencing any effective relief, make note of that dosage and increase from there until you have achieved the desired results. This is one way you can zero in on your personal dosage.

We Need More Research to Have a Better Understanding of Dosage

Ever since researchers found that CBD was an effective treatment for some rare and quite severe forms of childhood epilepsy, there has been growing interest in how it might benefit our health in other ways.

Cannabinoids, or CBD for short, are among the more than 100 compounds found in the Cannabis Sativa plant, better known as marijuana or hemp. CBD has been found to help alleviate pain, reduce inflammation in the body and help us sleep better. It has further proved to be beneficial in treating Crohn’s disease, diabetes, and MS.

However, these results are purely anecdotal since the only CBD-based drug the FDA has approved is the one they called Epidiolex. It was only due to the effectiveness of CBD for treating the children afflicted with seizures that prompted extensive research.

This drug was approved in June of 2018, which may have had everything to do with the passage of the 2018 Farm Bill in December of that year. The significance of this bill is that it removed hemp and its derivatives having no more than 0.3 percent THC by dry weight from the definition of marijuana in the Controlled Substances Act (CSA).

Why is this important? Tetrahydrocannabinol, better known as THC, is the psychoactive compound in marijuana that gets you “high” and is what makes this compound illegal in states that have yet to pass medical marijuana or recreational use laws.

With the passage of the Farm Bill, it is now legal in all 50 states to sell CBD, as long as it has no more than 0.3 percent THC in it. However, there remains restrictions on crossing state lines with CBD products, so one must become aware of each state’s laws when planning to travel with these products.

The Different CBD Products on the Market

When trying to figure out how long it takes for CBD oil to work for joint pain, there are other aspects to consider. When we are talking about CBD products, there are both full-spectrum and broad-spectrum options to choose from.

Full-Spectrum CBD Oil

Full-spectrum CBD contains both CBD and THC in them. The most significant point to make here concerns what is known as the “entourage effect.” We have two main receptors in our ECB system to receive both of these compounds. When used together, they have a marvelous way of working together to regulate the responses in the body. THC mostly binds with receptors in the brain that control pain, mood and other feelings. CBD works with receptors elsewhere throughout the body linked to feelings of well-being.

Some people find full-spectrum CBD products the most effective, but you will have to be the judge on whether to use them. This product will leave traces of THC that will show up on a drug screen, so if this is an issue for you on your job, it might be wiser to use the broad-spectrum CBD.

Broad-Spectrum CBD Oil

Broad-spectrum CBD contains less than 0.3 percent THC and will not be an issue in terms of a drug test. Once again, since the FDA does not regulate these products, there is no way to be 100 percent sure of the content until you can learn which distributors’ products you can trust and rely on. Often, the best advice comes from those who have already tried the products.

The laws restricting cannabis are changing all the time now. While some states have passed laws making medical marijuana legal, you still need a doctor to have access to purchase them. Other states have already approved recreational use of marijuana, but there remain restrictions under U.S. law.

Even though Congress legalized hemp in all 50 states, there remain rules about crossing state lines, and the sellers are still not permitted to sell CBD products with the promise of medical benefits. It will be up to you to try CBD products to see what helps you individually and acquire the knowledge of the products you have used to help you achieve the results you are looking for.