UNITED STATES—The United States and Canada share a deeply integrated trade relationship, with billions of dollars worth of goods and services crossing their border daily. With U.S. President Donald Trump announcing his intention to pursue a more protectionist policy, new tariffs are once again on the global trade agenda. These developments caused volatility in the markets, leaving traders worried.

U.S.-Canada Trade Relations

The United States and Canada share one of the world’s most comprehensive trading relationships, supporting millions of jobs in each country. In 2024, U.S. goods exports to Canada were valued at $349.4 billion, while imports totaled $412.7 billion, resulting in a trade deficit of $63.3 billion. Energy and automotive trades between the two countries are noteworthy, with Canada supplying 20% of the oil consumed in the U.S. ​

Recent Tariff Turbulence and Its Immediate Effects

On April 3, Donald Trump announced the new tariffs, including a 10% base tax on goods from nearly all countries and higher rates targeting key trade partners. The stated objective is clear; to reduce the American trade deficit, boost local industrial production and to “Make America Great Again”. No country is “off the hook” when it comes to tariffs, Trump warned, after announcing a “pause” in his trade sanctions against dozens of nations on Wednesday, but not Canada.

“NOBODY is getting ‘off the hook’ for the unfair Trade Balances and Non-Monetary Tariff Barriers that other Countries have used against us, especially not China, which, by far, treats us the worst!” the U.S. president assured on his network, Truth Social.

The United States- Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) governs the U.S., Canada, and Mexico trade relations, facilitating tariff-free exchanges for numerous goods. However, with the latest announcement, Canada faced a 25% tariff on its vehicle exports not covered by the USMCA. The same rates were applied to Canadian steel and aluminum products on March 12. A 10% tariff on energy product exports from Canada was also introduced earlier on March 4. New tariffs hit Canada’s automotive industry hard as it is strongly tied with the U.S.

Following the news, François-Philippe Champagne, the minister of finance in Canada, wrote on X, “We’ll protect our workers, our businesses, and our economy,” to confirm the start of Canada’s retaliatory measures.

Market Reaction

Trump’s announcements of unprecedented magnitude have created shock waves in the markets and high volatility, with significant declines in the main stock market indices since the beginning of April. Consumer sentiment plummeted to the second-lowest on record since 1952. The S&P 500 experienced a considerable drop, reflecting investor anxiety over escalating tensions. Canadian markets were not spared either—futures tied to Canada’s S&P/TSX index declined after an initial rally sparked by a temporary pause in tariff measures.

In such a volatile environment, traditional buy-and-hold investing may not be enough. The automotive sector is facing major disruptions on both sides of the border. Tariffs on steel, vehicles, and parts drive production costs up, leading to higher consumer prices and financial pressure on manufacturers, particularly smaller companies that lack the resources to absorb the impact.

Traders in automotive stocks and commodities must be careful. CFD trading may be the answer for those who want to respond quickly to shifting market conditions. Through a CFD broker, it is possible to go long or short on an asset, depending on how the market is expected to react.

CFDs also let traders diversify their exposure quickly across different sectors and indices, including the S&P 500, TSX, and commodities like oil and aluminum, which are all directly affected by current trade tensions.

Strategic Considerations for Traders

After the shock of the announcement, it’s time for negotiations. Many countries have already begun discussions with Washington to obtain exemptions or adjustments to the imposed customs duties. Canada’s Prime Minister has also pledged to negotiate a “new economic and security relationship” with the U.S. to address the challenges. Negotiations are likely to be long and complex. In this uncertainty, traders should consider the following strategies:

Follow policy changes and trade negotiations closely to anticipate market reactions correctly.

Keep in mind the initial objective of your investments.

Do not concentrate all your savings on a single investment or two; instead, spread them among several investments according to your savings plan, investment horizon, and savings profile.

Save regularly to smooth your payments over time and cushion short-term fluctuations.

The Future of U.S.-Canada Trade

Only time will tell how economic relations between the two nations will evolve. While Canada and the U.S. have expressed a willingness to negotiate, the path forward is unlikely to be smooth. Traders must stay vigilant, adaptable, and proactive in responding to shifts in international trade. They can navigate the current turbulence and take advantage of emerging opportunities by staying informed and leveraging strategic investment tools.