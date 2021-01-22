New age technologies have widened the scope of transportation. As a result, you will be able to adjust your business accordingly to the recent marker trends. Fleet management technologies have undergone a huge transformation in recent years, if you are in the business of truck fleet management, and have not already, it is time to upgrade your operation. Private fleets are under a lot of pressure to compete with new fleet management technologies so adapting to the movement of the industry is the best course of action to not only stay up to date but how you can also remain competitive against newcomers with more modern operations.

Assisting with Challenges

Automation and visibility are two common challenges in this industry. Dispatchers and fleet managers have traditionally noted tracking to be one of the main stressors in the day-to-day operation, and with good reason. Managing people and equipment that you are hundreds if not thousands of miles away from, means that there is little to no control in your hands. This can devastate your operation quickly. By investing in software for your fleet you can breathe a sigh of relief because included in that software will likely be GPS tracking. Platforms that range in size and capability can be installed into your trucks themselves to create connectivity across your entire fleet, all accessible from inside the office. Tracking devices not only provide visibility, but they also have additional benefits such as optimized routes, reduced costs, and even maintenance updates.

Safety and Security

These innovative fleet management platforms also lend themselves to an increased focus on the safety and security of both your fleet, and your drivers. Dash cameras are a great example of one way to bump up the security factor. Installing these devices in your trucks means that you can keep your eyes and ears on the same things that your drivers are experiencing, in real time. In general cameras act as a security blanket for business owners and since the trucking industry is unique in that the bulk of their business in mobile, dash cameras have become a popular way to maintain an authoritative presence across the board.

Impacts on Budget

Of course, there will be a necessary investment in adding these technologies to your business however the return on investment makes it worth it. Being able to analyze data as provided to you quickly and accurately means that you can more closely examine your budget as it relates to this information. Identifying areas where you are spending unnecessarily can help you allocate funds in a more productive way. Fuel and maintenance are two huge pieces of any trucking business budget and they are also fixed categories, they will always be relevant. Upgrading your software to help better manage fuel consumption as well as the health and condition of your fleet means that you can potentially eliminate repairs that are not needed or urgent and conversely, prioritize small issues that have the potential to balloon out and negatively impact your bottom line.