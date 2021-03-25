UNITED STATES—Building a strong relationship isn’t an easy task. It takes a lot of work to understand your partner truly. The key is to communicate and create healthy boundaries. Let the other person know what you expect with these rules prepared by poly dating sites specialists. Don’t expect your partner to read your mind.

Discuss Your Thoughts with Each Other

The simplest and the most effective way to build healthy boundaries in a relationship is by expressing your thoughts. That can be difficult for people who aren’t that vocal, but if you keep swallowing your thoughts and feelings, you’ll destroy your relationship before it gets a chance to grow. Don’t be hysterical about things you don’t like; let your partner know what bothers you without starting a fight. That’ll lead to a mature discussion, nobody will feel attacked, and your relationship will become stronger.

Still, talking alone won’t bring you a lot of results. You have to listen to your partner, as well. Listening is a different term than hearing. Pay attention to the thoughts of your partner, and you understand each other better in no time.

Never Assume or Guess Your Partner’s Feelings

Understanding and guessing are different terms too. Assuming what the other person thinks is a trap that costs many relationships their lives. Once you start assuming, you’ll start overthinking. Then you’ll keep guessing wrong things, and your relationship will suffer.

There is nothing wrong with trying to guess how your partner feels as long as you discuss it afterwards with her/him. That will give you an answer to your guess, and you’ll see if your partner feels like you imagined. Even if your guess was right, don’t believe it next time because your hunch might be wrong. Talk, ask, discuss, and after some time, you’ll get a better image of your partner’s feelings. But even after 30 years of marriage, conversation beats guessing 10 out of 10 times.

Follow Through on What you Say

This is something we all should’ve learned in kindergarten, but many adults act like children in relationships. You can’t demand respect or expect to have a healthy relationship if you don’t do what you say. That paints a bad picture of you in the eyes of your partner. Also, it puts your whole relationship on wobbly legs because your partner won’t be able to trust you after you gamble with her/his trust.

Just talking about boundaries won’t build them. After the talk is talked, the walk has to be walked, or two of you will soon walk in opposite directions. For example, if your partner asked you to stop holding hands while walking in public, and you promise you’ll stop, don’t do it anymore. It’s that simple. You may not understand why your partner wants to set a boundary there, but you’ll show how much you care by respecting it.

Take Responsibility for Your Actions

Another trait every adult who wants to build a healthy relationship should have is taking responsibility. Some people always blame everybody else for their actions, but they aren’t ready to take responsibility for theirs. In the butterflies in the belly phase of a relationship, you might get away with that immaturity. Still, that will ruin your relationship in the long run. It’s tiring to hang out or live with somebody who is always right. Not even love can withstand that terror for a long time. Even if it looks like your partner is fine, you should know that your irresponsibility drains their energy.

Be a strong woman or a man and admit when you do something wrong. Don’t run away from the consequences because you’ll keep running forever. Once you take responsibility for your actions and face the consequences, you’ll remember that bad feeling. Next time when you’re about to do something that may put you in a similar position, you’ll think twice before doing it. That won’t only strengthen your relationship; it will strengthen you as a person.

Know When it’s Time to Move On

Moving on in a relationship usually means the last step, breaking up. But there should be some moving on while in the relationship as well. Choose your battles, don’t jump as an angry wolverine on every sentence your partner says. Sometimes (almost 100% of the time), it’s not worth it to hold a grudge. If you can discuss it with your partner, great, do it (read the first chapter again). If you can’t, and it’s not something terrible, let it be. Just move on.

But if the time comes when you feel like your relationship takes from you, it gives you back, don’t be afraid to move on completely. Sometimes even the healthiest and most discussed boundaries get crossed. No relationship is worth more than your health and happiness, so moving on is the best solution in certain situations.