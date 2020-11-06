UNITED STATES—At some point, every college student starts wondering what essentials one needs to own while being at college. This list can turn out to be extremely extensive. Not to mention that every person considers different things as essential.

Regardless of your needs and preferences in other things, there is one point that should be included in everyone’s list. And it is a high-quality pair of headphones!

Benefits of Owning Headphones

Just imagine a situation when you are sitting in a dorm room trying your best to write yet another tedious essay. And there you have it – loud music from behind the wall, lively chatting of your neighbor with someone on the phone, and all sorts of other “dorm” noises. All of it makes it almost impossible to get focused and absorb information.

This or a similar situation should probably be familiar to each of you who currently is or has ever been a college student. Basically, there are only two ways out of it. One is to entrust your homework to a professional service and stop bothering about it. But the other one, not so obvious, is to wear a set of good headphones and ensure an effective study session even in a crowded and loud dorm.

Those, who are new to college, may not realize this yet, but good earbuds should be on every student’s dorm essentials list. There are quite a few reasons for that. First and foremost, music is proven to reduce stress and anxiety.

Another important reason is the noise-cancellation. Today, there are plenty of great options that can help you focus even in a loud environment. Noise-canceling earbuds will come in handy for studying when you are in a dorm or in other crowded places such as a library or a coffee shop.

Just like your productivity may suffer from others when they are being too loud or distracting, be sure that your roommates feel the same way from time to time. It is important to understand that to make lasting friendships with your roommates, it is vital to be empathetic and understanding.

Sometimes, the best thing you can do is to watch movies or listen to music in earbuds to give your mates a chance to study. And that’s another big reason for owning headphones. Finally, playing your favorite music or movie in earbuds helps to create a sense of privacy.

Choosing the Best Headphones for a Student: Top 7 Tips

What we’ve mentioned earlier are only a few of the many benefits of owning headphones while at college. Thus, as you can see, it is a win-win deal. But how to choose the best option for yourself?

Below are the best tips that students can use to find and buy the best earbuds.

Define Your Budget

When making any kind of purchase, the first thing one needs to do is to define an acceptable budget. When it comes to tech, there are plenty of different options for any wallet.

First of all, you should think about how much money you can and want to spend on headphones and take it from there.

Think of Additional Purposes

What does the phrase “best earbuds” mean to you? Obviously, the two key characteristics are the quality of sound and comfortable fit. But, there is much more to consider.

Maybe, you find a design to be of the highest importance. Or, perhaps, you are a gamer who needs the right headphones that will work great both for gaming and everyday use.

Based on all these factors, you may want to opt for certain styles and models. Be sure to think of all possible uses you can make of your headphones before buying.

Think About Where You Will Use Them

Are you shopping for earbuds solely for your study sessions? Are you planning to use them in a gym or pool? Or are you planning to use them from day to day in a variety of environments and circumstances?

It is possible that the answers to these questions will eventually influence your choice.

Consider Different Options

Today’s tech market is huge. There is so much choice of pretty much any gadget, and headphones are not an exception. Earbuds come in all shapes, styles, and kinds possible. To make the best choice, it is important to consider different options.

Look at wired and wireless options. Depending on your budget and preferences, you may want to have headphones with or without wires.

Also, try both in-ear and over-ear models. You should find the option that feels the most comfortable for you.

Check If Battery Life Is Decent

If you decide to stick to wireless options, you will want to buy the model that has decent battery life. This is important so that you won’t get stuck with completely dead earbuds already in the middle of a day. So, here is a tip – don’t forget to ask the store consultants about the battery capacity!

Consider What Others Say

Before you make up your mind and are ready to make a purchase, we advise you to check out some ratings and reviews to be sure that you are buying a worthy option.

On the internet, there are hundreds of top lists with the latest and most popular items. There are also many forums and platforms where buyers leave their reviews.

On the Last Note: Try Before You Buy!

Finally, the last and the handiest tip is to test-run the chosen option before you purchase it. Ask around to learn if any of your friends have the same earbuds as you want to buy. Ask them if you can borrow their pair to check it out. Be especially attentive to the quality of sound and fit.

Also, consider trying the product right at the store. If that’s possible, use this chance to ensure you are making the right choice!