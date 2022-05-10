UNITED STATES—Have you recently started your very own LinkedIn account and don’t know where to get started or how it works? Do you want to know what you should be doing to effectively grow your LinkedIn network?

LinkedIn is a unique social media platform that is unlike any other and its main focus is on connecting business professionals with one another and networking with each other. It is a great place for businesses to find new employees and for individuals.

Networking is a major part of LinkedIn and as someone new to the platform you may not know how to do this effectively. Here is how to effectively grow your LinkedIn network.

LinkedIn Automation Tools

One of the very first things that you could be doing to grow your LinkedIn account efficiently and effectively, is to make use of LinkedIn automation tools. Essentially what these automation tools do is take a heavy load off your shoulder by helping you when it comes to scheduled posting, targeting audiences, and even more effective engagement.

If you are someone who struggles to keep on top of things and keep up to date with your social media, especially LinkedIn this is a great way to go about growing your LinkedIn network and becoming successful on the platform.

If you choose to go this route of using an automation tool, it is good to know the different options that you have available to you, and which are the best ones to choose from. To help you out with this there are different websites that you can look at that review the different automation tools and rate them making it easy to choose the right one for you.

Send Invites

To grow your network and meet new people try to send out more invites. Sending out an invite is how you go about making connections on LinkedIn. There are three degrees of connections that one can get on LinkedIn, and these connections are essentially how your network is on the platform.

When you send an invite to someone and they accept they are 1st-degree connections which means you are well on your way to growing your LinkedIn network and meeting more people, to become more successful on the platform.

Connect Through LinkedIn Groups

If you are looking to grow your network effectively but don’t want your network to be general but rather more specified to your profession, then LinkedIn groups are the place to be.

Groups essentially let you connect with like-minded individuals in a forum-type setting who all fall part of the same industry that you work in. These groups provide a place for people of similar interests to connect and this is a great place to start networking and growing.

Be Active and Consistent

One of the best ways you can grow your LinkedIn network and to become successful on the platform is to be active and stay consistent as much as possible. Being active will show people that you are reliable, and being consistent will keep people coming back for more. Consistency should also follow through in the type of content that you are posting, and it should have a consistent tone and voice so that it suits your overall account.

Engage With Other Members

Last but not least, the final thing that you should make sure that you are doing when trying to grow your LinkedIn network is to actively engage with other members on the platform. Not only will this encourage them to engage with you, but it is a great way to learn more about others and get them interested in your account.

Engaging with other members can be done in many different ways on the platform, you just need to choose what works best for you.