UNITED STATES—In many regards, e-cigarettes are just like any other type of electronic device. That means even a mid-range solution can do wonders if you know how to use it right and are not afraid of experimenting with many different components. To convince you that the above doesn’t have to be overly hard or complicated, we’ve prepared a guide to help you milk the e-cigarette of your choice for all its worth in a safe manner.

Every Experience Should Start With A Proper Vape Pen

The world of electronic cigarettes is full of various vaping solutions, catering to different needs. To illustrate the point, if portability and concealment are the most important qualities to you, the pod mods should be right up your alley. If, on the other hand, the vape of your choice has to be a perfect replacement for a traditional cigarette, consider getting yourself a cigalike – these look and feel like a classic smoke but are not nearly as dangerous.

When in Doubt, Choose a Respected Brand

If you don’t consider yourself a vaping aficionado, the easiest way to begin your search is to find solutions from a renowned manufacturer. The Internet is full of reviews and user recommendations, but in general, devices offered by the likes of Smok, Blu, or Innokin should prove to be a good starting point.

Higher Price Often Equals More Versatility

Picking a good-quality vape will not only be cheaper in terms of maintenance but, in many cases, will give you the option of modularity. In essence, that means you’re no longer forced to replace less-than-perfect parts with the same ones, but rather you can now choose from an entire selection of upgrades or side grades concerning elements such as atomizers, drip tips or even batteries in some cases. Moreover, very often, with an increase in price comes a great improvement in vaping capabilities, giving you more control over the way it functions.

Learn What Sort of Vape Juice To Use

Once you have a device of your choice, you still need the second most essential piece – the e-liquid. While you most likely know about the huge variety of flavors these vaping liquids come in, this is barely the tip of the proverbial iceberg regarding personalization options.

Understand the Nicotine Content Level

Most liquid products offer a gradual increment in nicotine strength, including but not limited to 0mg nicotine-free options (ideal for those who are long past quitting but still like to make a cloud or simply want to enjoy some exotic taste in their mouth) through 6mg (a good choice for those who want to lower the substance’s intake) to 12mg (often the equivalent of “blue” cigarettes, moderate in strength) all the way to 18mg and higher for those who want to take a strong nicotine hit without the risks associated with burned tobacco products.

PG and VG Ratio Is Important to the Quality of Your Experience

Technically, every device should be able to use any sort of vape juice, but in reality, some juice types are better suited for different tasks. It’s important to consider the amount of two substances inside the liquid: vegetable glycerin (VG) and propylene glycol (PG). The different PG to VG ratios will have an impact on a number of features, such as the size of the vapor cloud or the throat hit.

In essence, e-liquids with over 50 percent PG should be perfect for the MTL (mouth-to-lung) e-cigarettes (taking vapor to mouth and only then to lungs – quite similar to the traditional cigarettes’ method of inhalation) while those with more than 50% VG favor devices of the DTL (direct-to-lung) type (vapor goes straight to lungs, creating a giant cloud, but might be less suited to traditionally-minded users).

If all you want is a hassle-free experience, you can always opt for balanced 50/50 liquid options and get the best of both worlds.

The Coils You Choose Matter

The vape coil is one of the most crucial components of your e-cig device. In short, it is a part consisting of a metal wire wrapped around a wicking material that is responsible for heating up the e-liquid juice and turning it into an inhalable vapor. Now, these coils are often categorized based on their ohm level.

Practically speaking, a lower ohm coil is going to feel and work differently than the higher ohm one. Going with the former will give you a warmer vapor and more of a cloud, but you should know that these solutions are not very efficient in terms of vape juice usage. In extreme cases, these can even affect the longevity of your battery. A higher ohm coil, on the other hand, is better for your battery life and is more economical, but the amount of vapor produced is not going to be as impressive as the first choice.

If you value cloud size overall, going for a low ohm coil might be worth the potential risks.

Use Temperature Control If Possible

One of the bigger annoyances when it comes to vaping are so-called burnt hits and the general longevity of your wick. To deal with both of these more efficiently, consider using the TC option if your device has one. Once the user specifies the temperature limit (usually 300F to 600F), the device will automatically keep the coil temperature in the chosen range.

Burnt hits happen because there is not enough liquid on the wick itself, but the coil still runs at full power. Once enabled, the e-cig will detect the increased temperature of the wick and cut the power to the coil to protect it. Moreover, because the power is used only to keep the temperature within a limit and never to increase it further, your battery life increases significantly.

Conclusion

As you can see, learning the ins and outs of vaping is not a complicated process. What’s more, once you do get the hang of it, you will open up a world of new possibilities in terms of customizing your experience and making the most out of the e-cigarette you have. We hope that after reading this article, you’ll manage to have as pleasant an experience with your e-cig as possible, without wasting time and money to test out different options completely by yourself.