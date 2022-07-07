UNITED STATES—If you have a small local business, then you have probably already created your product or service, built an epic website, prepared for a launch date, and dreamed of rolling in income from being self-sufficient. However, there’s one thing that is missing and that is your customers!

Marketing to bring customers to your door can be one of the hardest things for a new business to do, and unfortunately, it also leads to a lot of ‘make or break’ moments for small businesses too. It doesn’t help that marketing tends to cost some money to do effectively too.

However, before you think marketing is all doom and gloom, you can market your small local business with only a small budget, and it can be enough to get some customers heading into your business. This article will tell you some of the best ways to make sure everyone knows your business exists.

Use The Internet And Your Website To Its Fullest

Chances are your business has a website, a website where no one goes because no one knows it exists on the internet, and if your website is just sitting there doing nothing then it certainly isn’t aiding your business. For many small business storefronts, they don’t know how to take full advantage of their website, and that’s what you need to do.

First, make sure your website is fully optimized with Search Engine Optimization (SEO) which basically makes your website more likely to appear on google and other search engines when customers look in your field. Having your webpages, blogs, and other web data fully optimized can be very helpful, and it doesn’t take too long.

Additionally, most people are looking at their websites through their mobile devices. If you can ensure that your website is formatted to be easy to scroll through on a phone, and that your customers can find all the information they need without any trouble, then they will be more inclined to stay on your site.

Send Text Messages to Prospects and Customers

If you take one thing from this article, you should try to get the phone numbers of prospects, potential customers, and even past customers who have come to your store, then you have another way to market. While cold calling can get some results, a text message can be just as effective for half the time, and no chance of getting hung up on!

Texting customers with links to your website, special deals, and even personalized messages designed to grab their attention can be an effective marketing tool. You can even use services to type up the messages in advance, and then send them at a specific time or at specific intervals, with customers even being able to opt out if they don’t want to receive them.

Treat Every Customer Like They Matter

While it might not be as flashy as the latest social media trend or working on your website, word of mouth can still get you pretty far.

Whenever customers do wander into your storefront, you need to make sure that you are treating them well and attending to their needs. Customers will remember how you made them feel on their trip, and they will talk to the people around them.

So while it can be disheartening that your only customer of the day, was your only customer of the day, you can still talk to them and treat them like they are the best customer you’ve ever had and it will certainly be some effortless marketing at the worst, and a potential new contact at best… all done for no charge.