UNITED STATES—When working on a tight budget, you are only concerned with day-to-day necessities, and everything else feels like a waste of money. However, it is vital to have an emergency plan even when you are on a budget because you do not know when a disaster may strike.

This post highlights some of the most effective ways of preparing for an emergency when on a budget.

Get Supplies From Reliable Emergency Food Supply Companies

When you decide to stock for an emergency on a budget, you should consider checking out the offers in some of the most reliable emergency food supply companies. Dealing with the best emergency food supply brands ensures that you access the highest quality survival foods at the most competitive prices.

If you’re really on a tight budget, you may opt for a short-term emergency package that will provide you and your family with supplemental meals for between three days to one month. Besides short-term plans, emergency food supply companies offer long-term emergency packages that can last up to a year.

Stock Up On Water

While many people may survive for weeks without food, a person can only survive a few days without water. In an emergency, the CDC recommends one gallon of water per person.

It is, therefore, advisable that you stock up on commercially bottled water. However, when on a budget, that may not be economically feasible. The good news is tap water will also suffice when stored correctly. When using bottled water, you should check the expiry date, replace it accordingly, and change your stored tap water every six months.

Cut Down On Unnecessary Spending

Stocking for an emergency is essential, which calls for cutting back on unnecessary spending to build up your emergency stock. For example, you may opt-out of buying an extra pair of shoes or reduce the meals you eat out per week, or look at other areas of your expenditure and determine how best to make some changes. Besides helping in stoking up, cutting your expenses is an excellent way of boosting your savings.

Start Small

You’ve probably heard stories or watched on TV people with over a year’s stock of emergency supplies. Do not let that intimidate you. Usually, natural disasters may cut off some places for a few days, but it’s not common to find people cut off for months. Although it is good to prepare for the worst, starting small and building up with time is a good idea when you are on a budget. Enough stock to last you a couple of days or one week can be a good starting point.

Don’t Leave Out The Good Stuff

Just because a disaster cuts you off is not a reason to eat unhealthy foods. Make sure to include healthy foods rich in proteins, minerals, vitamins, and fiber, such as canned fruits, meats, and processed veggies. Doing this will ensure that you stay healthy even during tough times.

Stock Up On Non-Food Items Too

As much as food is the most important part of stocking up for an emergency, it is not the only thing that really matters. You will also need to have in place flashlights, batteries, bandages, and antiseptics. You could be having some of these things with you in your home all the time. However, it would be best to set aside some for an emergency because you do not want them to be caught out of stock when an emergency strikes.

Summary

Many people assume that disaster preparedness is only attainable by people with tons of money. But nothing could be further from the truth. With good planning, you can ensure that you are prepared for an emergency even when on a budget.