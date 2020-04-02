UNITED STATES—Every day thousands of sites and web services are hacked. The main reason for this is not vulnerabilities in the CMS or modules but the attitude of webmasters to external threats. Most administrators are firmly convinced that troubles will bypass them. This is the biggest misconception, which often leads to large financial losses and sometimes to the closure of promising startups and businesses.

How Hacking Works

In order to understand how to properly organize the protection of your page, you need to know who and why is trying to break-in your site and what consequences may result from unauthorized access to your resource. Only using proven services like https://cleantalk.org/price-anti-spam will help you fully ensure the safety of the page and your visitors.

There are several reasons for taking extra-measures of protection:

Installing malicious code. This can be done to obtain financial information from users, as well as using computers to conduct DDoS attacks or using computers as proxies. Installation of scripts that allow sending spam on behalf of your IP address without your knowledge. Gaining access to the server. Hackers calculate all the resources that are located on the specific server and try to carry out an onset through your page, although the goal can be your neighbor. Installing doorways to the site. As soon as an attacker gains access to your service, he/she launches a script that generates thousands of pages and sends them for indexing to search engines. Cryptocurrency mining. When a user visits your web-page, the script starts loading the processor of your potential client.

Methods of Hacking Protection

It should be noted that there is no universal way to protect a webpage because each case of breaking is a series of sequential actions of intruders and a lack of the webmaster’s activity. If you think that it will not affect you, then be sure that you have completely lost the battle for your site and for your business. Therefore, please follow these recommendations:

By setting protection against bots, you reduce the chance of a site hacking by 80% because scripts are written by malefactors simply cannot open your resource to conduct vulnerability analysis. Antivirus can help you quickly detect malicious code if it was installed on your page. If you periodically monitor all changes in files on your server, you can easily detect a virus or backdoor that an attacker could install on your site. Remember that the firewall only blocks the simplest and most common types of attacks, but it is unlikely that this kind of software will be able to stop a well-planned and prepared attack.

Web protection is a necessary measure that you should definitely pay attention to and spend at least an hour a month. Any protection starts with you and ends with the technical settings of the modules and software. Remember that the main guarantee of success in this direction is that you will make hacking impossible. Good luck!