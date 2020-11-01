UNITED STATES—We all know the internet can be a dangerous place. But most people assume they are unlikely to be on the receiving end of a cyberattack. In reality, there are more online threats to worry about than ever before. If you fail to take the threat of hackers seriously, your system will be an easy target.

Protecting your home office from hackers and cybercriminals isn’t difficult. But if you don’t take the necessary steps to mitigate the threat, you can easily fall prey to an attack.

Invest in Home Warranty

The measures we will outline below will all enhance your home office’s cybersecurity, making it much less likely you will be the victim of a hacker. But no matter how careful you are, being hacked is always a possibility. The wrong malware can prevent you from doing your job.

Businesses like Choice provide home warranty packages that give you financial cover in case a hacker renders your system unusable. Find out more about choice home warranty plans and costs. With more of us than ever working remotely, the home office is a vital financial lifeline for many people.

When you compare the potential financial costs of losing your home office, the price of insurance is nothing. Investing in home warranty could save you a lot of trouble further down the road.

Set Strong Passwords

Setting strong, unique passwords for every service and system you have is one of the first security tips any professional will give you. If you reuse usernames and passwords across different services, all it takes is one service leaking or being hacked and you are compromised across the board.

The most common reason why people reuse passwords is because it’s difficult to remember multiple complex passwords. A password manager can not only remember your passwords for you, but it will also generate unique secure passwords for every service.

Check Your Router Security

Your router is a conduit between your devices and the internet. Most of us never have any reason to alter our router settings. However, it is worth checking how your router is set up so you can ensure you are as secure as possible.

First and foremost, make sure to check the log in settings for your router. Your wireless network is password-protected, meaning that users need to enter a password to log on and use the internet. This password should be a WPA2 password for maximum security.

However, your router will also have a separate password and login to access the router itself. You can access a router by entering the IP address of your network’s default gateway. This is usually either 192.168.0.1 or 192.168.1.1. You can find out the IP address for your router easily:

Windows

Right-click on the Windows logo in the bottom-left of your screen. Select ‘Run’ and then type cmd into the run box and hit Enter.

When the Command Prompt window appears, type ipconfig and hit Enter. Look for the ‘Default Gateway’ section. Where this appears depends on whether you are connecting wirelessly or via ethernet.

Mac

Click on the Apple icon at the top of your screen and open your ‘System Preferences’. In here, you will see an icon for your ‘Network’ settings. After you open your Network settings, you will see a list of your networks. Choose the connection you are currently using (it should be marked by a green light) and click the ‘Advanced’ button on the bottom-right. Under the TCP/IP tab, you will see several IP addresses. One of these says “Router: xxx.xxx.xx.x”. This is your router’s IP address.

Typing your router’s IP address into your internet browser should take you to your router’s login page. Your login details should be written on your router somewhere. On older routers, your login details are set to the ISP defaults. For many people, the username is ‘admin’ and the password is ‘password’, unless the user changes it.

Be on the Lookout for Phishing Emails and Scams

Phishing scams use falsified login pages to trick unsuspecting victims into handing over their credentials. Phishing scams generally use emails that purport to be from a real contact of the victim, making them more believable and increasing the chances of the victim falling for the scam.

Now that so many people are working from home, there has been a rise in phishing scams across the board. The best defense against phishing scams is an educated workforce. Spotting and mitigating phishing attacks is easy when you know how.

Protecting your home office from hackers doesn’t have to be difficult or expensive. You shouldn’t be afraid to spend money on beefing up your defenses, but you can achieve a lot without having to pay a single cent. The steps we have outlined above represent a straightforward and effective plan for keeping your home office systems safe from hackers. Follow these tips and keep your systems and software up to date. You’ll have a hack-proof office in no time.