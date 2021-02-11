UNITED STATES—Cannabidiol is probably the most exciting arrival on the health and wellness scene in decades, certainly making headlines in Canada. Since the cannabis-derived compound was made legal just a few short years ago, literally hundreds of new companies have been established, each selling its own range of CBD oils, edibles, vapes and much more.

Despite the growing diversity in kinds of CBD products that you can now buy, oils are still by far the most popular way of taking CBD, and this is unlikely to change any time soon. A quick browse online in Canada will throw up literally thousands of different CBD oil products available for mail-order, each of them claiming to by “America’s leading supplier of CBD oils.”

With so many brands competing for your attention in the Canadian market, shopping for CBD oil can be a slightly bewildering experience. This is especially true if you are new to CBD and are not familiar with many of the industry jargon and technical terms. In this post, we will look to equip you with a framework of tips and advice to help you find the best oil for your particular needs.

Full-Spectrum/Broad-Spectrum/CBD from Isolate?

The first thing that you will need to decide when buying CBD online is which type of oil you want. Generally, you will be confronted with a choice of full-spectrum, broad-spectrum and oils made from CBD isolate.

The first CBD oils to hit the market after CBD was legalized by the Cannabis Act were those made using CBD isolate. CBD isolate is the purest form of CBD that you can get. It contains none of the other cannabinoids or terpenes that occur alongside CBD in the cannabis plant.

While it was originally assumed that the purer the CBD, the better, in recent years, the emergence of a theory known as the ‘entourage effect’ has led to a drop-off in the popularity of CBD made from isolate. The entourage effect is the theory that health benefits of CBD are boosted when it is consumed with the full spectrum of cannabinoids found in the cannabis plant, of which CBD is just one of a total of 113 other cannabinoids.

Most experts today recommend oils that contain a full spectrum of cannabinoids and terpenes, including small amounts of THC. However, if you are reluctant to introduce THC into your system, you may want to choose a broad-spectrum oil.

As you might have guessed, broad-spectrum oils is that broad-spectrum oils do not contain any THC, that’s the only difference between full-spectrum. In Canada, cbdoilguide.ca and similar resources are the best places to compare prices from top brands nationwide. Full spectrum CBD products are abundant and now you know why.

The Importance of Sifting Through Reviews

Buying CBD online is much the same as buying anything else over the internet – there is a large degree of guesswork and trust involved. To narrow down the odds that you will make a mistake, it is always a good idea to do your due diligence on a brand before you jump in and place your order.

Profiling a brand is pretty straightforward. Start by simply typing their name into Google and see what comes up. If there is anything untoward relating to product quality or customer satisfaction, it is likely that it will appear on the first page of results.

If you do not find any skeletons in the closet on Google, take things a step further by checking out the customer reviews on the company’s Facebook page. Have a look to see what people are saying on online message boards like Reddit, and do not forget to check whether the company has a claimed account on the business reputation site Trustpilot.

Get Your Hands on Lab Test Results

One hard and fast rule that everybody should follow when buying CBD oil online is the following:

NEVER buy CBD oil if you are unable to get your hands on a third-party lab test certificate!

It may be tempting to overlook this step if the product is available at a bargain price, but doing so can be a big mistake. It will not take you long to find horror stories of people who have bought CBD oil ‘blind’ (without seeing a test certificate) only to find later that they do not feel quite right after taking the CBD oil. On testing it themselves, they then find out that the product is contaminated with pesticides, fungal spores or high levels of heavy metals!

Test Out the Customer Service

There is nothing more frustrating than when something goes wrong with your order. Late delivery, receiving the wrong product or a product that gets damaged in transit are more common than you think. This is why it is important that you order from a company or distributor that has a good reputation for customer service.

It can sometimes be a good idea to test out the customer service before you place your order. Try firing off an email or a message on social media and see how long it customer service to get back to you! If they take more than 24 hours, it might be a good idea to order from another place.

Check for Coupon Codes

CBD oil does not come cheap, so it can often pay dividends to look for discounts. A lot of the more reputable companies will have coupon codes that you can enter at checkout. Make sure to do a thorough search on the website or on third-party coupon sites for any codes! If you are lucky, you may be able to get a percentage off your order.

The Final Word

Buying CBD oil online can be a daunting prospect if you do not know what you are doing. It can help to structure your process by laying out your priorities beforehand. However, if you follow the advice above, buying CBD oil online should be relatively straightforward and stress-free.