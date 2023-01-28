UNITED STATES—If you look good, you will feel good, and it will show as more confidence. Others will see you in a more positive way, and it all starts with the right kinds of clothing. While style isn’t the only thing that impacts people’s opinions of you, it can certainly go a long way. If you need to upgrade your wardrobe, like if you got a new job, you may be on the search for some deals. Luckily, there are plenty of ways to upgrade your wardrobe, even if you are on a tight budget.

Create a Clothing Budget

Having a budget gives you an idea of how much you can afford to spend on your wardrobe. Setting aside a little money each month can help you either build your wardrobe slowly or save up for a more expensive item without affecting the rest of your finances or going into debt.

Go Through What You Already Have

Part of the problem for many is they are burdened with stress due to too many options but still having nothing to wear. Look through your closet to see what you have. Lay the items out where you can see them and ask yourself when the last time was when you wore a certain piece. Consider getting rid of the items you have not worn in some time. This will leave you with the clothing you wear, and it provides you with a skeleton to build the rest of your wardrobe off. Consider selling the old items. While you will likely not get what you paid for them, you can still make some cash that can then be put toward items that look better on you. You can sell them at local consignment shops or online.

Don’t Be Afraid to Spend Money on Tailoring

If you have a unique body type, such as a short torso, long legs, or short arms, you may already have had some items tailored. However, even if you have an average body type, you can still benefit from professionally fitted clothing. You can find great deals and expand your clothing search to pieces that are a couple of sizes too big and then use the savings to pay for tailoring.

If you already own some items that look nice but don’t fit, a tailor can turn them into pieces you will wear all the time. Even if you found a deal on an outfit, it can look expensive if it fits you perfectly. If you already sew, you may be able to do some of your own alterations, such as hemming or taking in the side seams of pants. A good sewing machine can last you for many years, and it will help you save on tailoring.