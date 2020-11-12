UNITED STATES—Being at school and college, students are facing numerous kinds of essay assignments. While they all do have certain similarities, each kind is unique and, sometimes, it can be hard to grasp the difference.

One type of essays students are often assigned to complete is a narrative essay. Students often confuse it with a descriptive paper. However, they are quite different.

In this post, we are going to delve into the details of narrative writing, learn its key peculiarities, and define how to create a breathtaking paper with minimum time and effort.

What Is a Narrative Essay?

In a nutshell, it is the same good old short paper commonly assigned to students of different academic levels. Some of you may already know that the main distinctive feature of this work is its purpose. And, if you didn’t know it, now you do.

The core goal of a narrative paper is to tell a story. An author’s task is to tell readers about something that happened in real life. It can be pretty much anything – an experience, event, situation, etc. The main thing is to have a vivid plot in your paper and many details.

Since in the essence a narrative essay is a story, it can have a different tone compared to other academic papers. Often, such works are deeply personal. It also can be funny, sad, or moving. Indeed, students have plenty of space to express themselves in this paper.

How to Create a Top-Notch Narrative Essay?

But, what if you want to handle the task on your own? If that's the case, you will need to stock up on patience and get ready to do some work. You may also require some expert advice on how to handle the task right.

But, what if you want to handle the task on your own? If that’s the case, you will need to stock up on patience and get ready to do some work. You may also require some expert advice on how to handle the task right.

To help you get started, we’ve prepared a simple step-by-step guide on how to create a narrative essay that will impress everyone.

Polish Your Skills

If you are not really a pro in crafting essays yet, you might want to brush on some basics before you get to work. To boost your skills, get more proficient in grammar. Also, don’t neglect the importance of reading. Once you begin reading on a regular basis, you will notice your writing skills transform as well.

But, what if you don’t have time? Of course, it takes time to master the basic skills required to write flawless essays. Chances are that you won’t have too much time to do this before you get to your assignment.

In this case, one thing you can do is take a look at some good examples of similar papers. This will help your creativity and inspiration flow and give a general idea of how the final draft should look like.

Preparation

Before you can actually move on to the creative part, you will have to take some preparatory steps.

First of all, you will need to study the prompts and requirements provided by the instructor. The better you understand what is required of you, the faster and easier you will handle the task.

Typically, narrative essays don’t imply any strict rules. However, you will be expected to describe an event from real life, share details, and follow a clear structure.

A standard structure for this type of work should be as follows:

Title;

Introduction;

Beginning of the story;

Middle events;

End of the story;

Conclusion.

The next big preparatory step is the choice of a topic. Not everyone realizes this, but the right topic can really make a difference. Thus, it is vital to do it right. Here are a few tips to help you find the best topic:

Take as much time as you need to brainstorm ideas;

Don’t choose topics that are too cliche and overdone;

Always narrow down your focus so that your topic is not too broad.

The secret of choosing the best topic is to think of something that is interesting to you, something you are knowledgeable about, and something that will be interesting for your audience.

Research

Typically, when writing an essay, students need to search for information. In the case of narrative paper, your only source is your memory. Thus, you don’t need to research anything.

However, be sure to take some time to recall the events you are going to write about. If possible, watch photos or videos from this event. This will help you set in the right mood and define the best way to deliver your story to the audience.

Plan

Finally, you can move on to planning and outlining your story. Don’t skip this step if you want your paper to be really high-quality. Be sure to create a detailed outline that covers all the key points. This way you won’t miss anything later, during the writing stage.

Writing

When the outline is done, you can start laying out your thoughts on paper. The main rules here are to follow the plan, remembering the purpose, and keeping in mind the word count limit.

Here are a few practical tips for narrative writing to help you get the best results:

Be sincere;

Tell real stories;

Provide information in first-person;

“Show, don’t tell”;

Add vivid descriptions of places, scenery, and characters;

Add a zest in the form of a plot twist, unexpected details, jokes, etc.

On the Last Note: Proofreading and Editing

Lastly, before you can submit your A-level paper to the teacher, there are a few final touches left to make. Make sure you have enough time to read your essay once more and edit it. This will help you eliminate any errors or inconsistencies and ensure the highest grade.

A great idea will be to proofread your work several days after you finish it. If there is enough time, be sure to give yourself some rest. Then you will be more accurate and attentive to details.