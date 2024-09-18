WEST HOLLYWOOD—On Tuesday, September 18, the city of West Hollywood posted on its website that the Recreation Services Division’s Howl-O-Ween Pet Costume Showcase will be held on Saturday, October 5, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the Great Lawn at West Hollywood Park, located at 647 N. San Vicente Boulevard.

According to a news release from the city of West Hollywood, Howl-O-Ween highlights include a parade for pets and guardians and to showcase their costumes, and perhaps dress as your pup’s doggleganger. Dogs must remain on leash for the duration of the event.

Entertainment includes music, a pet-friendly bubble zone, a haunted maze, a soothsayer to unleash your inner spirit animal, community groups, and lots of treats.

In case of rain, the event will be moved indoors to the West Hollywood Park Aquatic and Recreation Center’s Doheny Room (which is adjacent to the surface level of West Hollywood Park).

This is a free event; no RSVP is required. Attendees are asked to carpool, rideshare, or walk, as barking lot parking at West Hollywood Park is limited.

For more details about West Hollywood’s Howl-O-Ween contact West Hollywood’s Recreation Services Division at (323) 848-6534 or recreation@weho.org. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing call TTY (323) 848-6496.