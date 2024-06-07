DELAWARE—On Thursday, June 6, the prosecution called multiple witnesses to testify in the court case against Hunter Biden who stands accused of being an addict in possession of a firearm which is a federal offense. This marked the fourth day of the trial.



The prosecution called many witnesses to the stand including including Hallie Biden, who is the widow of Hunter Biden’s brother, Beau. After taking the witness stand, his sister in law admitted to having a romantic relationship with Hunter Biden beginning in 2015.



Beau Biden died of brain cancer on May 30, 2015.



In her testimony, Hallie revealed that it was Hunter Biden who introduced her to drugs. She spoke of Hunter Biden’s demeanor while on drugs as being “high strung and agitated.”



From the witness stand Hallie confessed that Hunter Biden visited her at her home from October 22-23 in 2018. She described Hunter as being exhausted and testified that, he could have been on drugs at the time. After he fell asleep, Hallie cleaned out Hunter’s car.



When asked what she found in the car, Hallie indicated that this was something she frequently did to see if there was what she referred to as“remnants” of drugs and alcohol use. What she found was some trash, the aforementioned remnants of drugs( drug paraphernalia), and a gun.



The prosecution showed Hallie Biden the gun Hunter was accused of having in his possession and asked Hallie if this was indeed the gun she saw in Hunter’s car. Hallie confirmed that this gun looked like it. After positively identifying the gun, Hallie admitted to threw away the gun in a dumpster at Janssen’s Market indicating that she disposed of the gun to ensure that Hunter could not use it to harm himself.



“I realize it was a stupid idea now, but I was panicking,” Hallie admitted.



Prosecutors called Lieutenant Millard Greer to the stand. He was the Special Investigator for the Delaware State Police in the Criminal Investigations unit. Lt. Greer, who is now retired testified that it was during his tenure that the gun was found. He named Navy veteran, Edward Thomas Banner as the man who initially discovered the gun in the dumpster.



Banner, who is now 80, took the witness stand. He had all his faculties about him and was able to recall the day he found the gun.



The prosecution had the surveillance footage from Janssen’s Market and Gourmet Grocery Store depicting Banner recovering the gun from the dumpster. Hunter Biden’s lead defense attorney asked Banner if the gun he found was in a sock to which Banner replied, “I don’t know nothing about no sock.”



Others present at the trial was Joe Biden’s sister, and campaign manager, Valerie Biden Owens, and Hunter Biden’s wife, Melissa Cohen Biden.



The law is very clear. There is an extensive list of persons who are forbidden by law to be in possession of a firearm including drug users.



18 U.S.C. § 922(g)(1) bars anyone who has ever had a felony drug conviction from ever again possessing firearms.



(3) [It] is an unlawful user of or addicted to any controlled substance (as defined in section 102 of the Controlled Substances Act (21 U.S.C. 802).



Multiple media reports indicate that in his defense, Hunter Biden insisted that he could not be charged with the crime he is accused of due to the fact that he had not acknowledged that he was an addict at the time the crime was committed.