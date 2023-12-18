WASHINGTON DC—On December 13, Hunter Biden, 53, defied a congressional subpoena to appear before the 118th Congress. The President’s son then appeared for a press conference outside the U.S. Capitol building. According to the House Oversight Committee, Hunter Biden could be held in contempt of Congress.



He told reporters, the would not appear for what he called, “an unlawful subpoena,” for a closed door deposition.



In Hunter Biden’s speech on Capitol Hill, he made the following statement:



“What are they afraid of?” Hunter Biden asked, insisting that he was offered “a choice,” to come in. “Well, I’ve chosen. I’m here to testify in a public hearing today to answer any of the committees legitimate questions.” Hunter Biden then insisted that his father, “was not financially involved in his business dealings.”



In a December 13 press release, the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer (R-KY) and Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) made the following statement regarding Hunter Biden’s failure to appear:



“Hunter Biden today defied lawful subpoenas and we will now initiate contempt of Congress proceedings. We will not provide special treatment because his last name is Biden. As our committees were today prepared to depose Hunter Biden, he chose to make a public statement on Capitol Hill instead were he said his father, Joe Biden, ‘was not financially involved in his family’s business dealings.’ Exactly how was Joe Biden involved? Evidence shows Joe Biden met with Hunter’s business associates and his name was at the center of the family business strategy.



Today, the House will vote on an impeachment inquiry resolution to strengthen our legal case in the courts as we face obstruction from the White House and witnesses. Today’s obstruction by Hunter Biden reinforces the need for a formal vote. President Biden and his family must be held accountable for their corruption and obstruction. And we will provide that to the American people.”





