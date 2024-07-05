Bakersfield, CA—A fatal motorcycle accident claimed the life of a 76-year-old man from Lake Isabella on Tuesday morning near Mountain Mesa, KBAK reports. The accident occurred on Highway 178, a scenic but winding route that offers stunning views but requires careful navigation.

According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP), officers received a report of a solo-vehicle crash involving a motorcyclist around 7:39 a.m. on July 2, 2024. The accident took place near the intersection of Highway 178 and Mobile Drive, an area known for its picturesque yet challenging terrain.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the elderly man was riding a 1999 Harley-Davidson westbound on Highway 178 at an unspecified speed. The CHP reported that the rider made an unsafe turning movement, causing the motorcycle to veer off the roadway. The Harley-Davidson traveled down an embankment and overturned, ejecting the rider. Tragically, the motorcyclist succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

The CHP has indicated that neither alcohol nor drugs appear to have been factors in the crash. The exact cause of the unsafe turning movement is still under investigation, as officers work to determine the sequence of events that led to this fatal incident.

Liability in Single-Vehicle Collisions

In certain situations, investigations may uncover that some liability for a single-vehicle collision falls on other drivers nearby or even on unsafe roadway structures. Sorting through these details to help victims and their families secure proper compensation is one of the key services a personal injury attorney offers.

After establishing liability, a personal injury attorney can negotiate with insurance companies on the victim’s behalf. Insurance companies invariably aim to minimize payouts for claims they cannot deny, making legal representation crucial for obtaining fair compensation.