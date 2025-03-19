Bakersfield, CA—In the early hours of Sunday, March 16, 2025, a firefighter sustained injuries in a hit-and-run incident while responding to a big rig fire on Highway 99, according to KBAK.

The Kern County Fire Department reports that the accident took place around 12:09 a.m. on David Road. Firefighters arrived to find a tractor-trailer with its detached trailer fully engulfed in flames.

During the response, a firefighter standing near a fire engine saw a vehicle approaching at high speed. In an attempt to avoid being struck, he pushed himself against the fire engine, but the vehicle clipped him, causing injuries, officials said.

The California Highway Patrol stated that the driver fled the scene. Investigators identified the suspect vehicle as a white Chevrolet sedan of an unknown year.

Authorities emphasized the dangers first responders face on highways and urged drivers to remain alert, slow down, and move over when approaching emergency scenes. The incident remains under investigation, and officials are seeking any information that could help identify the suspect.

California Hit-and-Run Laws

California Law requires drivers involved in a collision to stop their vehicle, notify law enforcement, and exchange insurance information with others involved. Failure to do so, considered to be a “hit-and-run,” is a misdemeanor in cases of property damage and a felony when someone has been injured.

