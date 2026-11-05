UNITED STATES—Savagery is all around us, even in the modest strip of yard where I, Leapin’ Loca Lupe, and Chihuahua DeVille roam around. They were snarling at each other last night. Ferociously. The master was not to be roused from his couch. These last couple weeks he has been more prone to revel in sweet deliriousness, prey to a lingering flu, than policing the dogs.

Last night’s canine pandemonium crescendoed with a standoff between pit bull lab Lupe, and one of the yard critters. The master’s lethargy bid him to remain on his convalescing couch, rather than rise to a visual inspection. The usual suspects: a squirrel, a raccoon, a rat. The master was sapped by sleep, instantly preventing him from exercising his imperative to look out for the welfare of the dogs. As Thursday dawned it was clear Luna had reverted to her killer ways. With Lupe in residence the two most embedded fears were that Lupe do something to the Chihuahua, Baby DeVille or that she had escaped through a gate left open or negligently closed.

When the Master ventured outdoors at last, he stumbled on the truth. A rat-tailed possum lay in rigor mortis on a bed of tissue-dried bougainvillea petals. The Master’s act of kindness that morning was to give the possum a decent send off to possum heaven and bag it. He did not tie the plastic bag, though it would join tomorrow’s trash. There was a perfection in the way things align.

The Master liked possums—their soft gaze—claws, bristly hair, their V-shaped top and bottom row of sharp teeth. Possums seemed to have taken a detour from an earlier evolutionary stage. At night the Master went out for weekly coffee-news session with a teacher friend. On his way to the car his neighbors stopped to share the low-down on possums playing dead. The neighbor related how Virginia possums play dead.

They fall into an involuntary fainting response when deeply frightened. They pass out, their body goes limp or stiff, its breathing slows down. Its eyes glaze over, this according to the Master’s neighbor, who’d delved into the ways of the possum, describing even the “Death Grin,” its mouth opened wide and lips retracted. To boot, special glands release a foul death rot smell meant to trick scavenger predators into thinking it’s already decaying and unappetizing.

The neighbor brightly shared that they snap out of this catatonia after a few hours. This kindled hope—that last thing to die. To the master’s credit, he did not obediently go back to the bagged dead possum to find that it had resuscitated. Yet it haunted him during coffee, that there was hope for life in all that evidence of death.

To be continued…